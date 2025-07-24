‘Eager to Play’—Marcus Rashford Reveals Excitement at Lamine Yamal Link Up
Marcus Rashford spoke about his excitement at playing with Lamine Yamal for Barcelona this coming season, having completed a loan move from Manchester United.
Barcelona turned to Rashford, who finished 2024–25 on loan with Aston Villa, after failing to sign Nico Williams or Luis Díaz. The England international is expected to be the first point of cover across the whole frontline, so starting opportunities are likely to be within his grasp.
Rashford spoke with admiration about Yamal before he had even joined the club and so it is little surprise to hear him speaking in glowing terms about the teenager again.
“[Yamal] is a very special talent, and for me, I feel definitely last season, he is one of the leading players in the world, if not the best,” Rashford told reporters at his presentation.
“Everyone wants to play with the best, and there is a lot of talent in this squad.
“I am happy and eager to play with them on the pitch. Maybe I can help them, and for sure, they can help me. It is going to be exciting.”
Yamal has only just turned 18 and so is almost a full decade younger than Rashford, who will be 28 at his next birthday on October 31. But Rashford still knows what it is like to make an impact, albeit not as big, at a young age given his breakthrough as an 18-year-old at Manchester United.
He came out of almost nowhere in early 2016, catapulted into the first team because of injuries and landing in the starting XI for a Europa League game against FC Midtjylland from Denmark. He scored two goals that night and repeated the trick against Arsenal in the Premier League a few days later.