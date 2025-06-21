‘Hopefully’—Marcus Rashford Fuels Barcelona Speculation With Lamine Yamal Comments
Marcus Rashford has admitted his desire to play with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal, at the same time as widespread reports say he wants to join the club.
Rashford hasn’t played for Manchester United since early December, dropped by Ruben Amorim, and has now finished a loan at Aston Villa without an option to buy being triggered.
As it stands, Rashford is working on an individual training programme in Marbella, southern Spain, but is prepared to report for day one of pre-season back in Manchester if his future stays undecided.
But while based on the Costa del Sol, Rashford allowed xBuyer to spend a full day with him.
Appearing in a video on the Spanish YouTube channel, which has almost six million subscribers, Rashford was directly asked about the prospect of playing alongside Yamal.
“Sure,” he replied. “Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. Hopefully, we’ll see.
“It’s difficult to put into words what he’s doing, because you’re not supposed to be doing that at his age. He’s playing at the highest level [since] 16. This alone is a skill, to have this mentality. It’s not normal to be able to do what he does.”
Rashford went on to praise the Spanish weather and its relative proximity to the UK should family wish to visit—he spoke in the context of training during the summer.
But there was also chat about his position on the pitch, which could make him more useful for Barcelona. Rashford has spent most of his career establishing a reputation as a wide forward, adept at cutting in from the left flank. But it’s not a profile that Barcelona need, with Raphinha coming off an incredible season and Nico Williams hoping to to join from Athletic Club.
Instead, Rashford talked up his willingness to play centrally, which is where Barça lack depth behind Robert Lewandowski, who turns 37 in August.
“For me, as I’ve got older, the No.9 position is becoming more comfortable, more natural,” he said. “Things like playing with my back to goal is becoming easier for me.”
If Rashford were to join Barcelona, he would become the first Englishman to sign with the club since Gary Lineker in 1986. However, within the last few seasons, Toni Duggan, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze have all turned out for Barcelona Femení.