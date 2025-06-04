Martin Zubimendi Delivers Firm Transfer Update Amid Arsenal, Real Madrid Links
Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has cast significant doubt over his future, quashing suggestions that a transfer to Arsenal was on the verge of completion while opening the door to a Real Madrid move.
At the end of May, multiple reports claimed that Arsenal were in the “closing stages” of securing Zubimendi’s signature. The Gunners had supposedly triggered the £51 million ($69 million) release clause in his contract and were poised to conduct a medical for the Spanish midfielder.
Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay bluntly rebuffed those claims and Zubimendi has dampened the speculation even further. After posting an image of himself on a beach in San Sebastián to undermine reports that he was in London, the 26-year-old explained this week that you can’t believe every rumour.
“I often wake up in the morning and read things I didn’t even know I’d done,” Zubimendi told assembled media ahead of Spain’s Nations League semifinal. “[Reports of an Arsenal medical] was a clear example. It’s true that I don’t take it too seriously, but anyway, I posted those photos to emphasise a bit that it wasn't exactly the reality of what was happening.”
Zubimendi was on the verge of leaving La Real last summer only to snub Liverpool’s approaches to remain at his boyhood club. Following an underwhelming domestic performance and the departure of his favoured coach Imanol Alguacil, Zubimendi conceded that he could belatedly be moving on.
“Of course there are options,” he conceded. “But it’s true that it looks like it’s going to be a different, long summer, and I don’t know how it will end. I don’t think thinking about that right now is my priority. I’m here with the national team, which I think is already quite demanding, and if I have to say something, I’ll do it.”
‘My Idol’—Zubimendi Reflects on Xabi Alonso Influence
Arsenal are not Zubimendi’s sole suitors. Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the Spanish deep-lying playmaker long before they appointed a manager who could accelerate those negotiations.
Zubimendi has been billed as a potential target for Xabi Alonso following his arrival in the Spanish capital. That admiration is mutual. “I’ve always said he was my idol and that for me it was lucky that he was able to train with the reserve team in a very important year,” Zubimendi gushed, referencing his year working together with his fellow Basque for Real Sociedad B.
“The following season I made it into the first team, and, well, I don’t like to talk about those hypotheticals; I prefer to talk about the present, because I also think it would be disrespectful to answer from the national team training camp and before facing such an important competition.”