Four Potential Transfer Targets for Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid
Real Madrid aim to usher in an exciting new dawn by appointing Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor just a day removed from their 2024–25 finale.
It was a chastening campaign for Los Blancos, who surrendered their La Liga title to Barcelona, were dumped out of the Champions League by Arsenal, and suffered four Clásico defeats in three different competitions.
Ancelotti’s second stint will be remembered fondly in the Spanish capital, but a second divorce long seemed inevitable. It was the right time to part ways, and Alonso’s arrival, given what he achieved with Bayer Leverkusen, is bound to facilitate a wealth of excitement at the Santiago Bernabéu.
An unbalanced, top-heavy squad contributed to Madrid’s underwhelming season, and a big summer is in store for Florentino Pérez and company to ensure Alonso’s set-up for success from the get-go. Moves have already been made in defense, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen arriving to boost an ageing, injury-hit backline.
Here are four more moves Real Madrid could make after Alonso’s appointment was made official.
Cristian Romero
Madrid didn’t mess around in their pursuit of Bournemouth’s Huijsen, beating off stiff competition from the Premier League to acquire the Spaniard. However, the teenager is unlikely to be the only addition the club make to their centerback room.
Éder Militão is coming off the back of back-to-back long-term knee injuries, Antonio Rüdiger isn’t getting any younger, while David Alaba isn’t the player he once was due to multiple fitness setbacks. Madrid’s availability woes at the heart of their defence meant Aurélien Tchouaméni was often forced into Ancelotti’s backline.
Madrid could thus do with Huijsen and one more centerback this summer. Arsenal star William Saliba is supposedly the dream, but only a mammoth offer would convince the Gunners to sell this summer. However, they should look just a few miles down the road from the Emirates for their next centerback stalwart.
Cristian Romero has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, and it seems as if that’s the only place he‘ll leave Tottenham Hotspur for after helping the north London club to their first piece of silverware in 17 years. Spurs’ special night in Bilbao could convince Romero to stay, but his future is far from certain.
Romero, Man of the Match in the Europa League final, is a big-game defender who relishes the grand occasion. A World Cup winner with Argentina who’s earned the loftiest praise from Lionel Messi, he’s the blood and thunder center back that Madridistas adore. He’s also one of the better ball-playing defenders around, too.
If Romero decides to move on from Spurs, it won’t cost a fortune to bring him in with his contract expiring next summer.
Álvaro Carreras
While Alonso favoured a back four at the start of his coaching career with Real Madrid’s youth teams and Real Sociedad B, he primiraily adopted a back three at Leverkusen with flying wing-backs.
Madrid have a couple of left-backs on their books in Ferland Mendy and Fran García, but neither have locked down a starting spot for the long haul. Mendy is another defender who’s struggled with injuries, while Garcia is a tidy footballer who perhaps isn’t of the requisite level.
Thus, an upgrade at left-back is expected this summer, and Alonso will undoubtedly want a two-way operator who can replicate what Alejandro Grimaldo did for him in Germany. Grimaldo may well be an option for Madrid this summer, but Benfica’s Álvaro Carreras is the name dominating rumor mills.
He’s seemingly the next addition Los Blancos will make, with a deal likely to be wrapped up before the Club World Cup.
Carreras, who attracted interest from former club Manchester United, is a well-rounded fullback capable of performing a wingback function. He’s fairly imposing physically and is a willing overlapper. He’s yet to enjoy a prolific senior campaign in the final third, but Alonso’s a manager capable of unlocking the Spaniard’s attacking potential.
Enzo Fernández
Madrid opted against signing a Toni Kroos replacement last summer despite knowing long before the opening of the transfer window that the German planned to hang up his boots after Euro 2024.
Dani Ceballos stepped up to fill the void, but Ancelotti had to lean on 39-year-old Luka Modrić in Kroos' absence. Without Kroos in the middle of the park, Madrid struggled to get their foot on the ball and control matches via a slower tempo. They also missed the midfielder’s ability to release Madrid’s superstars in attack with a scything pass through or over the opponent’s defensive structure.
With Modrić departing, Madrid simply have to address their engine room this summer.
One name who’s garnered some attention is Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández, whose future may well hinge on what UEFA club competition the Blues are competing in next season. While still not worthy of his mammoth price tag, Fernández has enjoyed a productive campaign in west London after a tough first 18 months.
The Argentine struggled to grasp the intensity of the Premier League, with his sub-par athleticism often being exposed. But, he is a wonderful passer who’s added a few more strings to his bow under Enzo Maresca. Madrid are keen.
Nico Paz
Madrid are unlikely to present Alonso with a warchest this summer, and the club may need to make a couple of lower key additions at the start of the new manager’s reign.
They must be tempted to trigger the mere €9 million buy-back clause inserted in Nico Paz’s Como contract after overseeing his departure to the newly-promoted Serie A side Como last year. Paz, who played eight times for Madrid and scored once, thrived under Cesc Fàbregas during his debut season in Italy.
Paz was named Serie A’s Best U23 Player for the 2024–25 campaign after helping Como to an impressive mid-table finish. The midfielder, who functioned as a number eight and ten for Fàbregas, led his team in these metrics: shot-creating actions, goal-creating actions, progressive passes, passes into the penalty area and take-ons completed. He also notched 14 goal involvements.
The 20-year-old boasts the minerals to acquire superstardom, with his form in Como suggesting that he’ll soon be ready to contribute to Madrid’s new dawn. Will they bite the bullet this summer?