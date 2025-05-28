Arsenal Near Signing of £51 Million Mikel Arteta Favourite, Deal in ‘Closing Stages’
Arsenal are reportedly on the cusp of signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is poised to have a medical with the Premier League runners-up.
The scheming, deep-lying midfielder is a long-term target for the Gunners after shining at the same Basque club which Mikel Arteta grew up supporting and, eventually, playing for. Liverpool had been on the cusp of signing Zubimendi only to be snubbed last summer.
The boyhood La Real fan explained that he stayed at the only club he’s ever known to advance his “personal progression”. “I was selfish and thought about what was best for me,” he shrugged. “And that was staying.”
That stance has reportedly changed over the subsequent 12 months. Real Sociedad have endured an underwhelming campaign, slipping into the bottom half of La Liga after collectively averaging less than a goal per game, while Zubimendi’s long-term manager, Imanol Alguacil, is also on his way out.
Real Madrid were linked with a move for the cerebral midfield but it is Arsenal who are in the closing stages of sealing a deal, the BBC report. Negotiations have been simplified by the £51 million ($68.7 million) release clause in Zubimendi’s contract. By agreeing to meet this relatively reasonable fee, Arsenal have taken Real Sociedad out of proceedings.
All the contractual details surrounding Zubimendi’s arrival are reported to have been “completed” and after a medical has been successfully undertaken, Arsenal can formally announce their first signing of the summer.
Arteta’s side are poised for a busy transfer window. Following the expected departure of four first-team players, the Gunners have been linked with a glut of strikers. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres and RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Šeško are widely billed as the club’s top two candidates, although there have been recent rumblings about a shock move for Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez.