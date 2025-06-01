Matheus Cunha Sends First Social Media Post as Man Utd Player
Matheus Cunha has posted on social media for the first time since his transfer to Manchester United was announced on Sunday afternoon.
With agreements between all parties officially in place, the Brazilian forward will complete a £62.5 million ($84.1 million) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers once a visa application comes through and his registration is formally transferred.
Manchester United’s statement did not include any quotes from Cunha and the club is yet to publish the kind of official interview that usually accompanies, or soon follows, such announcements.
But Cunha hasn’t been completely silent and his social media activity suggests he is excited about the next chapter of his career after impressing this past year with Wolves.
In response to the official club account’s Instagram post about the transfer, Cunha was in the comments giving his thoughts. It wasn’t much, but an emoji picturing a heart engulfed in flames has been perceived by fans as a signal that he is ready to perform for his new team.
Cunha had earlier been seen in Manchester. Prior to the news being confirmed, a picture of the player outside the Lowry Hotel, where targets involved in talks and new signings are often accommodated, was published by the Manchester Evening News and widely shared online.
This was seemingly after talks had been successfully concluded as the report explained that Cunha left the city centre hotel, the place where José Mourinho called home throughout his entire 935-day reign as Manchester United manager, to then travel to South America for international duty.
During this international window, Cunha will be in close quarters with new club colleague Casemiro, who is also named in Carlo Ancelotti’s first squad since being appointed head coach, for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay over the coming days.