‘We Need That Guy’—Ruben Amorim, Man Utd Sweating Over Matheus Cunha Injury
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim warned that any extended absence for Matheus Cunha would be a significant blow for his side after watching the Brazilian limp off on Saturday against Burnley.
Amorim’s hopes of a swift recovery would not have been lifted by Brazil’s decision to leave Cunha out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers. The national team’s official X account confirmed that the versatile forward had sustained a “muscle injury” over the weekend.
Cunha lasted a little more than 30 minutes before sinking to the turf and appealing for medical assistance at Old Trafford on Saturday. United were leading 1–0 when Amorim was forced to substitute the club’s new No. 10 and eventually snatched all three points thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Bruno Fernandes.
The win could prove crucial in Amorim’s immediate future as United’s head coach after a bleak midweek penalty shootout defeat to fourth-tier Grimsby Town raised suggestions that there could be a change in the dugout. Cunha played the entire 90 minutes at Blundell Park which may have been a factor in his fitness complaints three days later.
“With the problem of Cunha, you don’t know if that full game in the middle of the week has something to do with the injury today,” Amorim shrugged. The United boss, however, had no doubts about his playmaker’s importance to the team. “We need that guy really bad to be competitive,” he fretted.
Mason Mount was also forced off at halftime with an undisclosed issue which he had sustained as early as the 15th minute of Saturday’s match. “With the problem with Mason Mount, I was not risking another player, not knowing if they are able to play so many minutes,” Amorim explained. “So everything was connected.”
Cunha and Mount have a free week of international football in which to recover before the Premier League resumes next month. It is a daunting return to action for United, with a trip to rivals Manchester City on Sep. 14 six days before a visit from Chelsea. No wonder Amorim is so keen for two of his brightest players to be available as soon as possible.