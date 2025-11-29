SI

Matheus Cunha Sends Message As Man Utd Absence Continues

Sunday’s meeting with Crystal Palace could provide the first minutes of the season for Lisandro Martínez.

Matheus Cunha picked up a knock during training.
Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has thanked fans for their support after being ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

A knock picked up during training saw Cunha sidelined for the disappointing 1–0 defeat at the hands of Everton, and the summer signing will not make his return this weekend after manager Ruben Amorim confessed Thursday’s meeting with West Ham United is a more realistic return date.

Cunha took to social media shortly after Amorim’s statement with a picture of himself training on a bike, easing fears that he is battling anything potentially serious.

“Thank you all for the messages, I haven’t gone crazy yet,” he laughed.

“Despite the joke, thank you for your concern. Much love.”

Matheus Cunha
Amorim: Lisandro Martínez Ready to Play

Lisandro Martínez
While there will be no sign of Cunha on Sunday, Selhurst Park could host the first minutes of the season for defender Lisandro Martínez, who has not played for the Red Devils since suffering a nasty knee injury back in February, coincidentally against Palace.

Martínez went unused on the bench against Everton after Amorim warned against rushing the Argentina international back into action, but the United boss insisted Martínez is fit enough to play on Sunday if needed.

“If he is on the bench, he is ready,” Amorim told club media before the game.

“Of course, we need to control his minutes but, if he is on the bench, he is ready to play.”

The pressure is back on United after a bitterly disappointing defeat to Everton which brought an end to a five-game unbeaten run and reignited concerns about the team’s general direction under the Portuguese tactician.

United dropped down to 10th in the standings ahead of the weekend’s action, two points behind Palace in fifth.

