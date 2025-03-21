Mexico 2–0 Canda: Player Ratings as Mexico Re-Establish Themselves as Concacaf Power
The Mexican men’s national team found their way back to the Concacaf Nations League final for the first time since 2021 on Thursday night, defeating Canada 2–0 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Despite having the deeper lineup, the Canadian squad couldn’t find clear attacking opportunities as Luis Angel Malagon posted a clean sheet for El Tri.
Things couldn’t have started better for head coach Javier Aguirre’s side, as Raul Jimenez scored in the first minute of the match before striking a perfect curling free kick in the 75th minute to give his side a 2-0 lead.
Canada’s best potential chance came early in the match as Edson Alvarez clipped a streaking Derek Cornelius, prompting penalty appeals from the Canadians, which went uncalled by the match official.
Mexico now moves onto Sunday’s Concacaf Nations League Final to clash with Panama, looking for their first-ever championship in the tournament. Canada, meanwhile, will meet the USMNT in the bronze medal matchup.
Player ratings for both Mexico and Canada below.
Mexico Player Ratings vs. Canada (3-4-2-1)
Ratings provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Luis Malagon
7.4/10
CB: Johan Vázquez
7.7/10
CB: Edson Álvarez
7.7/10
CB: Israel Reyes
7.6/10
LM: Jesus Gallardo
7.0/10
CM: Carlos Rodriguez
6.4/10
CM: Erik Lira
7.1/10
RM: Roberto Alvarado
7.4/10
LAM: Alexis Vega
6.7/10
RAM: Santiago Giménez
6.3/10
ST: Raul Jimenez
8.9/10
SUB: Luis Romo (54' for Rodriguez)
5.9/10
SUB: Cesar Huerta (54' for Vega)
6.6/10
SUB: Julian Quinones (80' for Gimenez)
6.0/10
SUB: Luis Chaves (89' for Lira)
N/A
Canada Player Ratings vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Dayne St. Clair
5.3/10
LB: Alphonso Davies
6.8/10
CB: Derek Cornelius
6.1/10
CB: Moise Bombito
5.7/10
RB: Alistair Johnston
6.3/10
CDM: Stephen Eustáquio
6.2/10
CDM: Ismaël Koné
6.8/10
LM: Jonathan Osorio
6.1/10
CM: Jonathan David
6.5/10
RM: Ali Ahmed
7.1/10
ST: Cyle Larin
5.6/10
SUB: Jacob Shaffelburg (60' for Osorio)
6.2/10
SUB: Tajon Buchanan (67' for Ahmed)
5.7/10
SUB: Mathieu Choiniere (67' for Koné)
6.3/10
SUB: Tani Oluwaseyi (79' for Larin)
6.0/10
SUB: Daniel Jebbison (80' for Eustáquio)
6.1/10