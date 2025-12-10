Mexico Defender at Risk of Missing 2026 World Cup After Nasty Injury
Mexico national team center back Jesús Orozco could miss the 2026 World Cup after dislocating his ankle during the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals.
Orozco was trying to help Cruz Azul mount a comeback against Tigres when he extended his right foot trying to block a shot. Immediately after the ball impacted his foot, his ankle awkwardly bent out of position as he slipped on the ground, resulting in one of the most gruesome injuries witnessed in recent Liga MX memory.
Multiple reports have confirmed Orozco’s ankle dislocation, but the fear is that he’s sustained further ligament damage. Orozco could return in three to four months in a best case scenario, but if the ligament is also broken, then the timeline could extend to six months.
Cruz Azul manager Nicolás Larcamón confirmed the club will wait until Orozco has undergone every necessary test before releasing further information a potential recovery timeline.
Regardless of the eventual outcome, Orozco is in for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, forcing not only Cruz Azul to look for alternatives, but more perhaps importantly, Javier Aguirre and the Mexico national team.
Orozco’s 2026 World Cup Dream in Serious Jeopardy
Whether it’s four months or six months away from the pitch, Orozco now faces a strenuous race against the clock to be ready in time for the 2026 World Cup.
The 23-year-old had emerged over the past year as the ideal backup for Johan Vásquez in the heart of defense. The towering defender is stellar on the ball and had the added benefit of being the only left-footed center back on Aguirre’s recent rosters apart from Vásquez.
Aguirre will have to search for alternatives for suitable cover for Vásquez, because El Tri is tempting fate if the Genoa captain experiences any injury issues himself. Other defenders will have to impress in the coming months because Aguirre doesn’t have the luxury to wait for Orozco’s full recovery.
Orozco is the latest Mexico international to suffer a major injury that puts his 2026 World Cup status at risk, with Rodrigo Huescas and Luis Chávez both sustaining ACL tears within the last six months.
Orozco Posts on Social Media About Injury
Orozco took to social media in the aftermath of the Liga MX semifinals to share some insight on his situation.
“Thank you from the heart for every message, every sign of love and for all the support I’ve received in these difficult hours,” Orozco wrote. “To my teammates, coaching staff and all the people of Cruz Azul, thank you for helping me from the first moment.
“I also want to recognize Tigres’ supporters, that behaved admirably and gifted me with an ovation I’ll never forget when I left the pitch.
“The road won’t be easy, but I know that together with this great team that backs me, the process will be lighter and I will come out of this stronger. See you soon.”