Mexico NT Manager Brings Back Iconic Dance in Gold Cup Title Celebration
The Mexico national team didn’t waste time and immediately got to celebrate their Gold Cup title after defeating the USMNT 2–1 in the final.
Javier Aguirre’s side were better overall on the night conquered back-to-back titles of Concacaf’s summer tournament.
After lifting the trophy on the pitch at NRG Stadium, the celebrations continued inside the dressing room, where El Tri and Aguirre couldn’t forget to do the manager’s iconic celebration and danced along to the tune of Caballo Dorado’s Payaso de Rodeo.
The song and dance is a staple of Mexican folklore, a must in every playlist during weddings, birthday parties and other celebrations. El Tri’s Gold Cup title wasn’t an exception and it confirmed Aguirre’s expertise with the choreography.
Back in 2021, Aguirre went viral when video surfaced of him dancing to the song at his son’s wedding. Now, at 66 years of age, El Vasco proved he’s still capable of bringing the house down on the dance floor. However, it’s something that almost didn’t happen.
“They [players] asked me to dance Caballo Dorado and I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” Aguirre confessed in his post-match press conference after the final.
It probably took some convincing, but El Tri’s players eventually managed to make sure El Vasco joined them for the dance. Aguirre’s charisma is undeniable and was on full display when he told reporters what his drink of choice will be for the night.
“I’m wiped out. I’m exhausted, but not even God can deny me of a beer, but that’s it. Whiskey maybe too, I think Silvia [Aguirre’s wife] still has some left in her hotel room. I was drinking a beer in the dressing room until you guys [reporters] interrupted me, so I’ll go back and finish that and I think I will end up drinking a glass of whiskey. Straight, I don’t mix it with anything,” Aguirre confessed.
The unity between players and manager has been evident all summer. After a 40-day camp, Mexico can celebrate completing the mission they set to accomplish since late May.
“It was a massive effort from this group. From the first minute on May 26 until now, their [players] behavior has been exceptional and it was reflected on the team’s performance,” Aguirre said.
In less than six months, Mexico won both the Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League. After poor results and four managers since the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Aguirre and El Tri are trending upwards with less than a year to go until a home debut in the 2026 World Cup.