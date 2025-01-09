Mexico National Team: All Player Transfers in January 2025
The January transfer window has seen Mexico national team regulars change teams for the start of the new year.
With only 18 months to go before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, players dreaming of representing El Tri in the tournament it will co-host have found new homes. Some, in hopes to be in higher caliber teams/leagues which will allow them to raise their level come the World Cup. Others, simply to find playing time that puts them in consideration for future call ups.
Full List of Mexico National Team Player Transfers in 2025 January Transfer Window
- César Huerta: Pumas to Andelecht
- Jesús Orozco Chiquete: Chivas to Cruz Azul
- Luis Romo: Cruz Azul to Chivas
- Hirving Lozano: PSV Eindhoven to San Diego FC
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MEXICO NATIONAL TEAM WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Although there's still over 20 days to go before the January window closes, three players that were in Javier Aguirre's squad during the last international break have switched clubs. In a swap deal between two massive Liga MX sides, center back Jesús Orozco Chiquete moved to Cruz Azul, with midfielder Luis Romo going the other way to Chivas.
The third player from that squad to move teams is by far the most significant transfer involving a Mexican player this winter. Winger, César Huerta left Pumas to make his European dream come true, joining Anderlecht in the Belgian Pro League. During recent seasons, "El Chino" became one of the most dynamic wingers in Liga MX, carrying Pumas to back-to-back quarterfinal runs. Despite reported interest from La Liga's Osasuna, the 24-year-old opted for a move to Belgium to begin his career in Europe.
There's a fourth player that also moved teams. Hirving "Chucky" Lozano hasn't played for Mexico since the defeat against the USMNT in the Concacaf Nations League Final in March 2024. However, he's made his desire to return to El Tri well known.
El Chucky will put an end to his career in Europe and move to MLS to join expansion team, San Diego FC as the club's first ever franchise player. After only two starts in 17 Eredivisie matches for PSV, he'll hope that a move stateside brings forth more opportunities to impress.
With time still to go before the end of the month, the number of El Tri players to move teams to start 2025 could continue to grow.