Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras: El Tri Obligated to Make Gold Cup Final
Mexico will face Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals and are obligated to avoid any kind of upset to continue their title defense.
Javier Aguirre’s side were supposed to play Panama in the semifinals in a rematch of the 2023 final, but a resilient Honduras team had other plans. Now, it’s a repeat of the most recent Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals.
César Montes will return to his usual spot in the heart of defense after completing his suspension, resulting in captain Edson Álvarez regaining his place as the midfield anchor.
Mexico has deployed a midfield trio in their last two games and the trend will likely continue, with the biggest question being who will play alongside Álvarez and the surging Marcel Ruiz.
Anything other than victory will be considered a massive failure for El Tri. Then, a potential final vs. the USMNT looms in the horizon.
Here’s what Mexico’s lineup could look like vs. Honduras in the Gold Cup semifinals.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-3-3)
GK: Luis Malagón—The Club América goalkeeper didn’t face a single shot on target last time out vs. Saudi Arabia.
RB: Jorge Sánchez—The former Ajax and Porto player could return to the lineup following a poor showing from Julián Araujo.
CB: César Montes—Montes returns after his one game suspension. He’s been solid defensively and his three goals lead the way for Mexico in the Gold Cup.
CB: Johan Vásquez—The Genoa center back continues to be rock solid defensively and great in playing line-breaking passes from the center back position.
LB: Mateo Chávez—The new AZ Alkmaar player has impressed this summer and looks like a solid option on the left flank. He'll get the nod to replace the suspended Jesús Gallardo.
CM: Edson Álvarez—The skipper will return to his natural position and anchor the midfield, offering more freedom to the player in front of him.
CM: Marcel Ruiz—Ruiz appears to have won a starting job in midfield during the Gold Cup, making a name for himself on the national team a year away from the World Cup.
CM: Carlos Rodríguez—Rodríguez has come under fire for his disappointing performances with El Tri, but will get what could be his final opportunity to prove he can translate his club form to the national team.
LW: Alexis Vega—The best player in Liga MX last season was brilliant vs. Saudi Arabia and will be key to Mexico carving Honduras’ defense open in the semifinals.
RW: Roberto Alvarado—El Piojo drifting centrally to link-up with the rest of the midfielders allows Mexico to create an overload in the middle of the pitch, where their most talented players have looked best all tournament.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The Fulham striker has continued to show he’s a complete center forward and the most important piece on Mexico’s attack. He’s irreplaceable in El Tri’s lineup.