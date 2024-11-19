Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals
Mexico faces Honduras on Tuesday night at the Estadio Nemesio Díez, needing to comeback from a 0-2 deficit to salvage elimination from the Concacaf Nations League.
Javier Aguirre's team had a night to forget in the first leg in Honduras. El Tri struggled to impose itself against a weaker Honduras side that pounced on Mexico's mistakes to secure the advantage in the tie. A much better version of El Tri will be needed if it is to have any chance to turn around the result.
Mexico's lineup raised many questions following the defeat. Aguirre gambled, playing out of form players and lining up others out of position. After leaving the field covered in blood because of a beverage can that was thrown from the stands cut his head, Aguirre admitted that the loss was on him and that the lineup gamble didn't pay off, costing El Tri dearly.
With it all to do and in need of a two-goal comeback, changes are expected in the starting XI. The need for goals could see the introduction of more attacking players; however, keeping a clean sheet is also of paramount importance considering the away goal rule that's in play.
Whatever he decides, Aguirre has no margin for error if he wants to avoid exiting an international tournament in only his sixth game since returning for a third time to manage El Tri. Critics and even more fan discontent will follow if Mexico is unable to mount a comeback, needless to say, the pressure is on for players and manager to perform.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Honduras (4-4-2)
GK: Luis Malagón—Guillermo Ochoa started the first leg in one of the most criticized decisions in the aftermath of the loss. Malagón is currently the most in form goalkeeper and should be in goal for the second leg.
RB: Jorge Sánchez—Sánchez was overly passive and cautious in his marking on Honduras's second goal. On the ball, he was one of Mexico's best players in the first leg.
CB: César Montes—Montes's mistake led to the first goal on Friday night. He was asked to play as the left center back and it backfired. The defensive leader should be back in his preferred role as the right center back.
CB: Jesús Orozco—The Chivas center back is left footed and is the clear choice to slide into the XI without having to play other players out of position.
LB: Jesús Angulo—Usually very solid in defense, Angulo struggled at Honduras, committing multiple fouls, getting beaten in 1-v-1 situations and being careless in possession. A better performance will be needed from the Tigres left back.
CM: Edson Álvarez—Mexico's captain was the hero of Mexico's comeback against Honduras in last year's quarterfinals and will be looking to replicate that effort.
CM: Luis Romo—Romo will return to the XI over Luis Chávez who was poor in the first leg. Romo's ability to make runs into the box will add an extra layer to El Tri's attack.
RW: Cesar Huerta—Predominantly a left winger, Aguirre switched him to the right in the second half on Friday night. Given the lack of options and how much minutes Huerta's played under Aguirre, his place in the lineup seems to be a given.
LW: Alexis Vega—Vega is one of the most in form players in Liga MX and will get the nod to start and try to give Mexico an attacking spark at the stadium where he's been lights out this season for Toluca.
ST: Julián Quiñones—Quiñones looked lost paying in the right wing in the first leg, but Mexico's best minutes came when he drifted centrally and started to link up with Raúl Jiménez. He thrived playing as a second striker with Atlas a few years ago, so playing him there to partner Jiménez seems worth doing.
ST: Raúl Jiménez—The Fulham striker will hope for another performance like the one against the USMNT in October. Jiménez will need he's teammates to put him in advantageous positions in front of goal, unlike in the first leg.