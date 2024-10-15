Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT: International Friendly
The biggest rivalry in North American international soccer reignites with Mexico hosting the USMNT in a friendly match at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. It'll be the first match between the two nations on Mexican soil since the 0–0 draw in the 2022 World Cup Qualifier match at the Estadio Azteca in March of that year.
Mexico is coming off a disappointing 2–2 draw with Valencia on Saturday night. Javier Aguirre used his "B" squad and El Tri struggled against a team filled with young players that rarely feature in Valencia's La Liga side.
Criticism has been loud in the aftermath of the game. The pressure continues to mount on a team that was booed off the field on Saturday and can't seem to find answers to the issues that have plagued it for years now. Only three games into his tenure and Aguirre is already in the eye of the storm with questions about his team's uninspiring playing style.
Aguirre mentioned he wanted to see as many players as possible during this international break. If he remains true to his promise then we should see what on paper looks like Mexico's strongest XI. Whether that XI is good enough to defeat a USMNT without some of its biggest names will be very telling.
Here's how Mexico might lineup against the USMNT.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. USMNT (4-2-3-1)
GK: Guillermo Ochoa – It seems unlikely that Ochoa made his return to El Tri for him to not feature in either game of this international break. The 39-year-old World Cup hero will man Mexico's net as he did the last time Mexico defeated its CONCACAF rivals.
LB: Jesús Angulo – Angulo has been very strong for Tigres in Liga MX.
CB: Johan Vásquez – The Genoa defender has become a regular in the Serie A side's defense. It's no different for El Tri, as his partnership with César Montes is one of the most stable features Mexico's had in recent years.
CB: César Montes – Montes will look to have a better performance than he did in the game against Valencia. The usually secure FC Lokomotiv center-back left a lot to be desired.
RB: Rodrigo Huescas – Jorge Sánchez got the nod to start against Valencia with Huescas coming off the bench. The FC Copenhagen right-back has had a very solid 2024 and his first start for El Tri would be deserved.
CM: Edson Álvarez – The captain will get his first start for El Tri since he sustained an injury 28 minutes into Mexico's opening match of Copa América 2024.
CM: Andrés Guardado: El Tri's legendary midfielder will say goodbye to the national team in his home city. Look for him to be honored in the game Wednesday night.
AM: Orbelin Pineda – The AEK Athens attacking midfielder is one of the few difference makers El Vasco has in attack.
LW: César Huerta – The Pumas winger hasn't shown his best with El Tri. However, Aguirre seems to like what El Chino can offer as he's featured in all three games he's managed since he's appointment.
RW: Roberto Alvarado – Alvarado is at his best when he has someone he can link-up with and Pineda next him gives him just that. The two know each other well from their playing days at Cruz Azul. Now, El Piojo will look to cause havoc playing at the stadium where he has six goal contributions in six games in Liga MX this season for Chivas.
ST: Raúl Jiménez – The Fulham striker is looking for his 34th goal for Mexico that would place him in a tie for the fifth all-time in El Tri's history. He's looking for his first goal against the USMNT.