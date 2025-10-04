Mexico NT Roster for October 2025 Friendlies: El Tri Hindered by Key Absences
Javier Aguirre revealed the 25-man roster that will travel to the U.S. to represent Mexico for October’s friendly matches against Colombia and Ecuador.
Injuries have taken a toll on Mexico internationals over the past month, resulting in Aguirre having to call upon fringe players that hadn’t been part of El Tri’s most recent squads.
Saudi Pro League star Luis Quiñones will be given another look as he tries to return to his best form after struggling with El Tri in his most recent appearances. Hirving Lozano continues to impress with San Diego FC and has earned himself a second straight national team call-up.
Elsewhere, Luis Romo, Kevin Álvarez and Carlos Acevedo will be given opportunities after lengthy absences from the squad.
Perhaps the biggest surprise inclusion is Alexis Gutíerrez. The Club América midfielder has played just three games since Aug. 9, but Aguirre will give him his second career call-up to El Tri and his first since Nov. 2024.
Why Are Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez Absent From Mexico’s October Roster?
Injuries have seriously compromised Aguirre’s October roster. Mexico will face Colombia and Ecuador without both its captain and its leading goalscorer of the past year.
Edson Álvarez suffered a hamstring injury during Mexico’s September match against Japan and only returned to action this past weekend. Raúl Jiménez picked up a hip issue playing for Fulham and after missing the the Cottagers’ clash against Bournemouth, he’s not recovered in time to travel with El Tri.
Furhtermore, Rodrigo Huescas tore his ACL midweek and will miss the rest of the season in what came as a devastating blow for Aguirre’s side.
Roberto Alvarado injured his ankle and has missed the last four games for Chivas in Liga MX, adding his name to the list of injured Mexico internationals.
With a number of familiar faces unavailable through injury, Aguirre will hope fringe players step up and make their case to be included in Mexico’s World Cup roster come next summer.
Full Mexico NT Roster for Friendlies vs. Colombia, Ecuador
Goalkeepers
- Ángel Malagón (Club América)
- Raúl Rangel (Chivas)
- Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna)
Defenders
- Kevin Álvarez (Club América)
- Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)
- Jesús Gallardo (Toluca)
- Ramón Juárez (Club América)
- César Montes (Lokomotiv Moscow)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Jorge Sánchez (Cruz Azul)
- Johan Vásquez
Midfielders
- Alexis Gutiérrez (Club América)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Orbelín Pineda (AEK Athens)
- Luis Romo (Chivas)
- Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
- Erick Sánchez (Club América)
Forwards
- Germán Berterame (Monterrey)
- Santiago Gimenez (AC Milan)
- César Huerta (Anderlecht)
- Diego Lainez (Tigres)
- Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC)
- Julián Quiñones (Al Qadsiah)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)