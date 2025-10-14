Mexico vs. Ecuador: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A depleted Mexico are aiming to bounce back from an emphatic defeat when they take on Ecuador back on home soil to conclude their October break.
Javier Aguirrre’s side were thumped 4–0 by a ruthless Colombia outfit last time out, with the South Americans taking full advantage of Mexico’s issues defending set-pieces and the counter-attack in Texas.
They entered Saturday’s game in a sturdy run of form, having won the Gold Cup in July before drawing with Japan and South Korea in September. Now, though, Mexico risk losing back-to-back games for the first time since June 2024.
Ecuador are already being tipped by many to be the dark horses at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which they qualified for due to their unwillingness to taste defeat. Sebastián Beccacece has been in the job since August 2024, and Ecuador have lost just one in 13 games under his stewardship.
They finished second in the CONMEBOL qualifying table for the tournament, but were second-best last time out against the United States in a 1–1 draw.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Mexico vs. Ecuador.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Ecuador Kick-Off?
- Location: Zapopan, Mexico
- Stadium: Estadio AKRON
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 14
- Kick-off Time: 10.30 p.m. ET / 7.30 p.m. PT
Mexico vs. Ecuador Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Mexico: 1 win
- Ecuador: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last Meeting: Colombia 3–2 Mexico (June 30, 2024) - Copa América
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Ecuador
Mexico 0–4 Colombia - 10/11/25
USMNT 1–1 Ecuador - 10/10/25
Mexico 2–2 South Korea - 9/9/25
Ecuador 1–0 Argentina - 9/10/25
Mexico 0–0 Japan - 9/6/25
Paraguay 0–0 Ecuador - 9/5/25
USMNT 1–2 Mexico - 7/6/25
Peru 0–0 Ecuador - 6/11/25
Mexico 1–0 Honduras - 7/2/25
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil - 6/6/25
How to Watch Mexico vs. Ecuador on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, Univision
Mexico
TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca 7
Mexico Team News
Mexico sorely missed skipper Edson Álvarez and leading goalscorer Raúl Jiménez in the 4–0 defeat to Colombia, and they’ll be without both players again. The pair have remained in Europe to recover from their respective injury setbacks.
Santiago Giménez wasn’t given much of a sniff last time out, but he will get another chance to impress against a stubborn Ecuador defense on Tuesday night. Hirving Lozano may also come into Aguirre’s XI, having appeared off the bench in Texas. The winger has enjoyed an excellent debut season in MLS with San Diego FC.
Rodrigo Huescas is a long-term absentee after tearing his ACL last month, with Aguirre also unable to call upon Luis Chávez because of a similar injury sustained at the Gold Cup in the summer.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Ecuador
Mexico predicted lineup vs. Ecuador (4-3-3): Malagón; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Ruíz, Romo, Rodríguez; Lozano, Giménez, Vega.
Ecuador Team News
The visitors are operating without two key men during the October break, with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié and Chelsea’s star midfielder Moisés Caicedo both out injured. The former has featured just once for the Gunners since signing on Deadline Day, while Caicedo stayed in London as a precautionary measure.
Ecuador are also likely to be without starting left back Pervis Estupiñan on Tuesday, after he was forced off in the first half of Friday’s 1–1 draw with the USMNT. Yaimar Medina will likely be his replacement in Beccacece’s XI.
Willian Pacho and Joel Ordóñez are an excellent centre-back pairing, and Enner Valencia is still doing his thing up top.
Ecuador Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Ecuador predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-4-1-1): Galíndez; Castillo, Ordóñez, Pacho, Medina; Preciado, Alcivar, Vite, Angulo; Páez; Valencia.
Mexico vs. Ecuador Score Prediction
Both teams are without key players on Tuesday and are heading into the bout off the back of disappointing displays. Ecuador, however, once again showed just how difficult they are to beat, with goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez coming to their rescue last time out.
The USMNT’s success in possession on Friday night may ignite a reset in the Ecuadorian camp ahead of their trip to Mexico, as the visitors take on a spritely outfit bereft of a punch. There are growing concerns about Aguirre’s side defensively, but Ecuador are not a team capable of blowing anyone out.
This should be a cagey, physical affair decided by the finest of margins. All results are on the table, but we’ll back Ecuador’s stubbornness to get the job done.
Score Prediction: Mexico 0–1 Ecuador