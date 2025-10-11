USMNT Player Ratings vs. Ecuador: Pochettino Delivers Best Performance So Far
The U.S. men’s national team drew 1–1 with Ecuador at Q2 Stadium in Austin—a result that doesn’t do the overall performance justice.
The USMNT looked like a side prepared and determined to prove themselves. Despite going behind early to an Enner Valencia goal, the USMNT kept their heads, managed an intense Ecuadorian press and had consistent patterns of play.
On top of that, they fought for the badge—something fans have been asking for under this coach. Folarin Balogun, in a complete showing, scored the equalizer in the second half as the friendly ended level.
There’s still room for improvement, but the performance was exactly what this team needed after September. A similar showing against Australia will go a long way in restoring morale and belief that this team can compete for real in 2026.
Jump To:
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Ecuador (3-4-3)
GK: Matt Freese—6.7: Other than being beat by Valencia for the opening goal, Freese was largely untroubled on the night. If he remains solid and reliable, he should be the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup.
CB: Miles Robinson—6.6: Picked up a yellow card near the end of the first half and was the first defender substituted. A decent showing, but the USMNT turned it up a notch when Alex Freeman came on.
CB: Chris Richards—7.5: Richards is all but a guaranteed starter at the World Cup. The Crystal Palace man will want a clean sheet next time out.
CB: Tim Ream (c)—7.0: The 38-year-old Charlotte FC defender captained the side winning five of his six duels. He also completed 92% of his passes.
RM: Tim Weah—7.2: Weah completed the most dribbles in the match. He failed to get both of his shots on target, but overall a solid showing from the Marseille loanee.
CM: Tanner Tessmann—6.6: Tessmann had dynamic moments and grew into the game. He played a key role in the equalizing goal.
CM: Aidan Morris—6.9: Morris won the most duels (8) and was fouled the most in the engine room. Pochettino might opt to drop McKennie into midfield if Pulisic is fit to start and the formation remains the same.
LM: Max Arfsten—7.1: One of the best players on the night for the USMNT. Active all night down the left flank, just lacking the final bit of quality to create a goal.
LW: Malik Tillman—8.0: The highest rated USMNT player, Tillman had a different role in the 3-4-3. He and McKennie were given license to roam and interchange across the front line. He assisted Balogun’s goal in the second half.
ST: Folarin Balogun—7.6: Worked tirelessly all night long in a difficult role holding up the ball 1-v-1. Rewarded with his effort for the second half goal, Balogun would be the starting striker if the World Cup started tomorrow.
RW: Weston McKennie—6.6: Popping up all over the pitch, McKennie was pushed further up with the formation change in his return to USMNT action. A solid showing for the Juventus man who should feature again against Australia.
Substitutes
Rating
Diego Luna (63’ for McKennie)
6.4
Alex Freeman (63’ for Robinson)
6.6
Christian Pulisic (73’ for Weah)
6.1
Cristian Roldan (73’ for Morris)
6.2
Mark McKenzie (73’ for Ream)
6.3
Haji Wright (81’ for Balogun)
N/A
Subs not used: Chris Brady (GK), Matt Turner (GK), Patrick Schulte (GK), Cameron Carter-Vickers, Brenden Aaronson, James Sands, Patrick Agyemang
Ecuador (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Hernán Galíndez (GK); Alan Franco, Joel Ordóñez, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupiñán (Yaimar Medina); Jordy Alcivar (Denil Castillo), Pedro Vite; Ángelo Preciado, John Yeboah (Kevin Rodríguez) Kendry Páez (Nilson Angulo); Enner Valencia (Leonardo Campana)
Subs not used: Gonzalo Valle (GK), Moisés Ramírez (GK), Cristian Ramírez, Félix Torres, Jhoanner Chávez, Alan Minda, Darwin Guagua, Patrik Mercado, Bryan Ramírez, John Mercado
Player of the Match: Malik Tillman (USMNT)
USMNT 1–1 Ecuador—How it Unfolded at Q2 Stadium
Pochettino continued with three at the back after winning last time out in September against Japan. With no Pulisic to start, McKennie and Tillman were given license to roam in and around the final third.
Ecuador began pressing high looking to put Richards, Ream and Robinson under pressure. Jordy Alcivar had an early opportunity to put the visitors in front from a corner, but his effort was dragged just wide.
Through the first 10 minutes, the USMNT had absorbed a considerable amount of pressure successfully and had a foothold in the game. Balogun was easily the most active player for the USMNT early. Though, it was Ecuador who struck first through Enner Valencia.
The veteran forward was picked out by John Yeboah and went around Richards with a burst of pace. Valencia drove the ball low and past a diving Matt Freese. The USMNT defender nearly made up for it immediately from a corner, but goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez did well to get down with a strong left hand. A bit of luck as the ball struck the post, but an important save to maintain Ecuador’s lead.
Ecuador was forced to bring off left back Pervis Estupiñán through injury. Tim Weah nearly equalized after a quick one-two with Tillman, but his shot was deflected and just crept outside the far post. Overall, a positive first half for USMNT despite the score. There were patterns of play, clear intent and heart shown.
The USMNT began the second half similarly with Arfsten, Tillman and Balogun linking early. A couple flashes in the final third, but still they searched for a goal. Just over an hour in, Pochettino made changes introducing Diego Luna and Alex Freeman.
Both provided a spark as Luna had a shot on target five minutes after coming on. The USMNT’s hard work finally paid off when Balogun got the goal he pushed for all night in the 71st minute. Weah latched onto an errant pass and squared it to Tessmann, then the midfielder picked out Tillman in the box before one final pass to the striker for the goal.
Pochettino then injected even more life into the lineup bringing on Pulisic, who was dealing with an ankle injury in the build-up. Wright, leading the EFL Championship in goals coming into camp, replaced Balogun with 10 minutes to go.
The game ended 1–1, but the USMNT will be happy with their showing.
USMNT vs. Ecuador Halftime Stats
Statistic
USMNT
Ecuador
Possession
66%
34%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.42
0.35
Total Shots
6
4
Shots on Target
2
1
Big Chances
0
0
Pass Accuracy
89%
75%
Fouls
4
5
Corners
7
1
USMNT vs. Ecuador Full Time Stats
Statistic
USMNT
Ecuador
Possession
66%
34%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.09
0.49
Total Shots
11
8
Shots on Target
5
4
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
88%
74%
Fouls
9
13
Corners
8
4