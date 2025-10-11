Why Is Raul Jimenez Not Playing for Mexico in October?
Mexico will be without Raúl Jiménez, the best player of the Javier Aguirre era, during its upcoming October international friendlies.
Jiménez was among the goals for El Tri when he scored a brilliant header to open the scoring against South Korea last month—Mexico’s most recent game. The goal was his 10th in 16 appearances since Aguirre returned as Mexico’s manager in the aftermath of the 2024 Copa América.
The Fulham striker has had a career renaissance over the past year. Many thought his best days were behind him after the life threatening injury he suffered during his time at Wolves, when he collided in the air with then Arsenal defender David Luiz.
Five years later, he’s the most important player for El Tri and seems destined to be Mexico’s starting striker in a World Cup for the first time in his career next summer.
However, for the first time since Sept. 2024, Jiménez won’t feature for Mexico during its international action. Jiménez picked up a knock recently that will sideline him from El Tri’s October friendly games against Colombia and Ecuador.
What Is Raul Jimenez’s Injury?
Jiménez picked-up a hip injury in Fulham’s 3–1 defeat against Aston Villa on Sept. 28. He started his second Premier League game of the season and scored his first league goal of the term, before having to abandon the pitch in pain 11 minutes into the game.
Though Fulham confirmed the injury is minor, Jiménez couldn’t recover in time to feature against Bournemouth five days later in the Cottagers’ last game before the break.
The absence of Jiménez creates a headache for Aguirre given usual backups Henry Martín and Ángel Sepúlveda are unavailable through injuries of their own.
AC Milan’s Santiago Gimenez will likely be awarded the bulk of playing time against Colombia and Ecuador.
When Will Raul Jimenez Return From Injury?
Fortunately for Mexico, Jiménez’s injury shouldn’t keep him sidelined for long. The two-week international break should be enough to ensure his successful recovery and he could be back in action when Fulham host Arsenal on Oct. 18.
Given Fulham are already down two other strikers with Kenny Tete and Rodrigo Muniz also injured, the club petitioned El Tri not to call-up Jiménez for the October international action, per FOX.
Jiménez could be back in action with Mexico during the November international action, when Aguirre’s side is scheduled to play two friendlies against Uruguay and Paraguay.