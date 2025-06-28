Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Mexico continue their Gold Cup title-defense with a clash vs. Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals.
El Tri topped Group A with with seven points but the performance of Javier Aguirre’s side left plenty to be desired. Interestingly enough, Mexico’s best game of the tournament so far was the only one it didn’t win, settling for a 0–0 draw vs. Costa Rica.
Saudi Arabia is competing in the Gold Cup for the very first time and managed to advance to the quarterfinals by finishing runners-up in Group D behind the USMNT. A victory vs. Haiti and a draw vs. Trinidad and Tobago sufficed for the Green Falcons to make the knockout rounds of the competition.
It’s the first time these two nations meet since the dramatic final game of the group stage in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where both teams ultimately were eliminated from the tournament.
Mexico is obligated to win and continue their journey towards a 10th Gold Cup title.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Gold Cup match.
What Time Does Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Kick-Off?
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
- Date: Saturday, 27 June /Sunday, 28 June
- Kick-Off Time: 10:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m PT / 3:15 a.m. BST
- Referee: Lukasz Szpala
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head Record
Only Meeting: Mexico 2–1 Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30, 2022) - FIFA World Cup 2022 Group Stage
Current Form (All Competitions)
Mexico
Saudi Arabia
Mexico 0–0 Costa Rica - 6/22/25
Saudi Arabia 1–1 Trinidad & Tobago - 6/22/25
Suriname 0–2 Mexico - 6/18/25
Saudi Arabia 0–1 U.S. - 6/19/25
Mexico 3–2 Dominican Republic - 6/14/25
Haiti 0–1 Saudi Arabia - 6/15/25
Mexico 1–0 Turkiye - 6/10/25
Saudi Arabia 1–2 Australia - 6/10/25
Mexico 2–4 Switzerland - 6/7/25
Bahrain 0–2 Saudi Arabia - 6/5/25
How to Watch Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
United States
TUDN, FS1, FOX Sports App, FOXSports.com
Mexico
TUDN, Canal 5, ViX
Mexico Team News
Mexico is yet to deliver a convincing performance in the 2025 Gold Cup and have a perfect opportunity to do so in the quarterfinals.
For this to happen, Aguirre must work around a couple of key issues. The first is the suspension of César Montes for yellow card accumulation. Captain Edsón Álvarez looks poised to drop down to the heart of defense to partner Johan Vásquez, allowing Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira to enter the lineup as the midfield anchor.
Secondly, Luis Chávez suffered a torn ACL in training this week and is in for a long spell on the sidelines. Aguirre reverting to a 4-4-2 formation with Lira and Marcel Ruiz as the lone central midfielders appears to be the likely solution.
This opens the door for Santiago Gimenez to start for the first time since the opener vs. the Dominican Republic.
Despite the two key absentees, Mexico should qualify to the semifinals without much inconvenience.
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia
Mexico Predicted Lineup vs. Saudi Arabia (4-4-2): Malagón; Réyes, Álvarez, Vásquez, Gallardo; Alvarado, Lira, Ruiz, Vega; Jiménez, Gimenez
Saudi Arabia Team News
Saudi Arabia making it this far in the tournament is already a solid Gold Cup debut, regardless of the level of the teams it played in the group stage apart from the USMNT.
Hervé Renard’s return to the national team has the Green Falcons still alive in the hunt to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
It’s worth remembering that Saudi Arabia are without key players that are competing in the Club World Cup, such as Al Hilal players Nasser and Salem Al-Dawsari.
Firas Al-Buraikan leading the line will be Saudi Arabia’s key to generate danger, but they’ll have to rely on the under the radar defensive solidity they’ve showed in the competition so far.
Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico
Saudi Arabia Predicted Lineup vs. Mexico (4-3-3): Alaqidi; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Madu, Al-Boushail; Al-Hassan, Aljohani, Abdulhamid; Al-Abood, Ahmed, Al-Buraikan
Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia Score Prediction
This could be a sneaky complicated game to navigate for Mexico.
El Tri will dominate possession from the starting whistle, there’s no doubt about that, but Saudi Arabia already showed against the USMNT that it’s a well-organized side capable of closing down spaces quickly and remain disciplined defensively.
However, Saudi Arabia doesn’t have much of an attacking threat and eventually Mexico will score the opener from a set-piece and, with its opponents needing to go forward in search of an equalizer, more goals will come once spaces are left unprotected.
Mexico will struggle at first but, after the first goal, should cruise to the semifinals of the Gold Cup.
Score Prediction: Mexico 2–0 Saudi Arabia