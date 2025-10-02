SI

Michael Olise: Liverpool Face Fresh Premier League Competition for Bayern Munich Star

Bayern are trying to tie the French star down to a new contract.

Tom Gott

Michael Olise has admirers in the Premier League.
Michael Olise has admirers in the Premier League. / Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool are not the only side to have been linked with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, with a report in Germany naming Chelsea and Manchester City as rival suitors.

After dazzling Premier League audiences with Crystal Palace, Olise took his talents to Munich in the summer of 2024. With 25 goals and 29 assists in 64 games for the club, the Frenchman has elevated his reputation and is now widely hailed as one of the sport’s top talents.

It emerged last month that Liverpool were looking at Olise as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah and could look to capitalise on contract talks which are reported to be a source of tension for Bayern.

SPORT BILD state Liverpool are “especially keen” to strike a deal worth €100 million (£87.1 million, $117.4 million) to sign Olise next summer, but the Reds will face rival interest from both Chelsea and City.

When Olise left Palace in 2024, he was known to be of interest to both Chelsea and City—the former even thought they had struck a deal to sign him 12 months earlier—and his dazzling form in the Bundesliga has only increased his appeal.

Bayern Munich ‘Relaxed’ Over Olise Interest

Michael Olise
Olise has shone in Germany. / Alex Grimm/Getty Images

While interest in striker Harry Kane is being driven by the existence of a release clause in his contract, there is no such mechanism with Olise, giving Bayern plenty of control over the situation.

Bayern officials are working on a new contract which would hand Olise a bumper pay rise but, even if talks do not progress smoothly, they are still under no pressure to sell. His current terms run until 2029 and Bayern are always prepared to let players approach the end of their contracts if they think the door to an extension is still open. They will feel no pressure to sell in 2026 unless the typically subdued Olise decides to kick up a fuss.

“As far as interest from other clubs goes, we’re completely relaxed,” CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen insisted recently.

Nevertheless, Bayern will hope to bring an end to the speculation before it really begins to ramp up, and a blockbuster new contract would do exactly that.

