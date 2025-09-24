Michael Olise: Bayern Munich Plan ‘Response’ to Rumoured Liverpool Interest
Bayern Munich have no intention of letting Michael Olise leave the club and are reportedly prepared to proactively fight supposed interest in the France winger from Premier League champions Liverpool.
Links with the Reds, which would mark a return to England for Olise after trading Crystal Palace for Bayern in the summer of 2024, have emerged. But the response from the Bundesliga giants is clear.
Bayern are already “talking about” a new contract for Olise, per SPORT BILD. His existing deal still has four more years to go, but the suggestion is that an extension is on the cards later this season—no contact has been initiated yet, however.
Liverpool interest would be unsurprising, given Olise’s output for Bayern. Since arriving at the Allianz Arena just over a year ago, he’s managed 50 goals and assists in 62 appearances across all competitions—that includes seven in seven so far in 2025–26 alone.
But for the same reason it’s obvious why Bayern, targeting more domestic success and a first Champions League title since 2019–20, should be so keen to keep him for the long-term.
Liverpool’s Right Wing Problem
Mohamed Salah has had Liverpool’s right flank locked down for almost a decade—since his 2017 move from Roma. After much uncertainty, the Egyptian King signed a fresh two-year deal towards the end of last season to extend his Anfield career until at least 2027. But the clock will eventually run out for Salah, who will have just turned 35 by the time this contract comes to an end.
As it stands, Liverpool’s cover for Salah is Federico Chiesa, who started in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup victory over Southampton. The Italian made himself a hero on day one of the Premier League season when he netted a decisive goal against Bournemouth, but few would have been surprised had he left before the transfer deadline and his long-term future still may not be at Liverpool.
Olise Tipped for Future Ballon d’Or
German football legend Lothar Mattäus told SPORT BILD in the aforementioned report that he believes Olise has the potential to become the best player in the world, having seen newly crowned 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé climb to the top of the mountain.
“[Olise] has everything an outstanding footballer needs,” the 1990 World Cup winner said.
“I see no limits for him. And the example of Ousmane Dembélé shows that a winger can become a world class footballer. It always depends on the team’s success, especially in the Champions League—but yes, I trust Olise to do it.”