Mikel Arteta Defends Arsenal Protocol Over Thomas Partey After Multiple Rape Charges
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is “100%” confident and comfortable with the actions taken by the club regarding former midfielder Thomas Partey.
The 32-year-old Ghana international saw his Arsenal contract expire on June 30. Four days later, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) formally charged Partey with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
A statement from CPS revealed: “These allegations relate to three separate women who reported incidents which took place between 2021 and 2022. Partey will now appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday 5 August 2025.”
Partey was first arrested in July 2022. At the time, his identity was left out of media reports as U.K. law ensures that suspects cannot be publicly named until charged by police. While under investigation, he continued to play for Arsenal, racking up 108 appearances across all competitions. As recently as June, the club confirmed that talks over an extension to Partey’s contract were ongoing.
Following news of the legal case taken against their former player, Arsenal did not release a statement until contacted for comment. A club spokesperson offered the brief response: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”
In his first public appearance since the charges were revealed, Arteta was forced to field questions on this delicate subject. “The club was very clear in its statement,” the Spanish boss told assembled reporters this week. “There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.”
When asked if Arsenal followed the correct processes, Arteta bluntly replied: “100%.”
Partey’s lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, revealed the response of their client shortly after the charges were made. “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him,” a statement read. “He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation. He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.
“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”