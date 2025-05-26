Mikel Arteta Names Four Players Leaving Arsenal This Summer
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Kieran Tierney, Jorginho and Raheem Sterling all played their final games for the club at the weekend, while Neto’s loan will not be extended.
The Gunners wrapped up their 2024–25 campaign with a 2–1 victory at Southampton on the final day, with captain Martin Ødegaard striking late on to secure all three points for the visitors. Arteta’s men thus finished second for the third Premier League season running—a disappointment given their pre-season expectations.
After a pair of underwhelming transfer windows, Arsenal must be aggressive this summer to give themselves to best chance of claiming the most lucrative honours next season. The Gunners have come close in both the Premier League and Champions League, but Arteta is yet to get them over the line.
A minor summer clear-out is expected to facilitate a glut of new arrivals, with Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi poised to become the club’s first signing of a busy summer.
On the way out, Tierney, who scored on his final appearance for the club, and Jorginho are leaving following the expiry of their contracts. The former is set to reunite with Celtic, while Jorginho is thought to be on his way to Flamengo.
"It was important to win it [Sunday’s game against Southampton], it was important as well to say goodbye to a few players who have left our football club, to say thank you for their contribution," Arteta said post-match at St. Mary’s.
"Some of them, like Kieran, they’ve been on this journey for six years with us. Jorginho, we’re trying to hug him, Neto and Raheem as well.”
“So, there are a few players that I had the duty to say thank you to. I think we all have and we wish them the best for the next season," the Spaniard added, confirming the departures of Neto and Sterling.
Both players joined late on in the summer window last year, with Neto signed to back up David Raya after Aaron Ramsdale joined Southampton. There were low expectations for the goalkeeper upon his arrival, but many believed Sterling would play a much bigger role in north London. Instead of functioning as a handy rotational piece, the Englishman scored just once in 28 appearance for the club.
He’ll now return to Chelsea and reconsider his options, while Neto will likely move on from Bournemouth permanently this summer.