Southampton 1–2 Arsenal: Player Ratings As Odegaard Grabs Late Winner
Martin Ødegaard’s 89th minute goal earned Arsenal a late 2–1 win over Southampton on the final day of the Premier League season.
The Gunners had already secured their place in next season’s Champions League–scant consolation for Mikel Arteta’s side having seen rivals Tottenham Hotspur end their 17-year wait for a trophy with victory in the Europa League last Wednesday.
But there was a still job to do for Arsenal, who could have fallen behind Manchester City into third place had they not picked up all three points on the south coast.
A rotated team, which saw Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly benched, took the lead just before the half-time interval. Ben White overlapped on the right wing, before his low cross to the near post was unexpectedly turned home by Kieran Tierney on his final appearance for the club.
Ross Stewart levelled for Southampton ten minutes into the second half, forcing Arteta to eventually turn to his bench in search of a winner.
And after raining down 23 shots on Aaron Ramsdale’s goal, eight of which were on target, Ødegaard finally drilled a long-range effort into the bottom corner—something that previously been a trademark finish from the Norwegian but has been missing during 2024–25.
Victory ensured Arsenal kept Manchester City at bay after their 2-0 win at Fulham, with the Gunners’ focus now switching to the opening of the summer transfer window. For Southampton, they return to the Championship at the first time of asking having picked up just 12 points all season long.
Southampton Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (4-1-4-1)
Position / Player
Rating
GK: Aaron Ramsdale (c)
6.1/10
RB: Yukinari Sugawara
6.9/10
CB: Nathan Wood
6.3/10
CB: Charlie Taylor
6.6/10
LB: Welington
6.1/10
DM: Flynn Downes
6.3/10
RM: Jay Robinson
6.1/10
CM: Lesley Ugochukwu
6.4/10
CM: Mateus Fernandes
7.5/10
LM: Kamaldeen Sulemana
7.0/10
CF: Ross Stewart
7.3/10
SUB: Paul Onuachu (70' for Stewart)
5.9/10
SUB: Will Smallbone (79' for Robinson)
5.9/10
SUB: Cameron Archer (79' for Sulemana)
6.0/10
SUB: Joachim Kayi Sanda (86' for Ugochukwu)
N/A
Subs not used: Alex McCarthy (GK), James Bree, Jayden Moore, Joe Aribo, Ryan Manning.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Southampton (4-3-3)
Position / Player
Rating
GK: David Raya
7.3/10
RB: Ben White
8.0/10
CB: Jakub Kiwior
7.1/10
CB: Kieran Tierney
8.3/10
LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko
7.5/10
CM: Ethan Nwaneri
7.6/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.3/10
CM: Declan Rice (c)
7.5/10
RW: Raheem Sterling
7.1/10
CF: Mikel Merino
6.9/10
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
7.6/10
SUB: Bukayo Saka (63' for Sterling)
6.4/10
SUB: Leandro Trossard (63' for Tierney)
6.9/10
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (70' for Zinchenko)
6.6/10
SUB: Kai Havertz (71' for Martinelli)
6.1/10
SUB: Martin Ødegaard (75' for Nwaneri)
7.3/10
Subs not used: Neto (GK), Jack Henry-Francis, Jorginho, Ismael Kabia.