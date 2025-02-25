Mikel Arteta Gives Honest Assessment of Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes
Arsenal's title hopes took a massive hit last weekend after losing to West Ham United at home. The loss set the Gunners 11 points back of Liverpool as the Reds beat Manchester City on the road.
Liverpool have played one more game than Arsenal, but even if Arsenal were to win their game in hand the lead sits at eight points. The Gunners have just 12 games left in the season to unseat Liverpool as they manage without key players like Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli. Ahead of Arsenal's midweek clash with Nottingham Forest, Arteta opened up about his team's prospects of lifting the trophy... or falling short in a third consecutive season.
“Mathematically it’s possible. You are there, you have to play every game. Three days ago we could close the gap and you are one and a half games away [from catching them]. It doesn’t matter, we have to continue to go. The difficulty is higher than it was three days ago, but if you want to win the Premier League, you will have to do something special, and with the circumstances we have, you’re probably going to have to do something nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League," Arteta said in his pre-match press conference.
Arsenal must play Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool still in the league, the former and the latter both on the road. Chelsea at home despite a poor start to 2025 still poses a challenge.
Both title chasers are still in the Champions League and are out of the FA Cup. Though, Liverpool have the Carabao Cup final to play on Mar. 16 against Newcastle United. Arteta has consistently pushed for supporters to believe in the team, but given the state of the squad and the table things are looking grim. Arsenal need Saka and Martinelli back at a minimum if they are going to compete down the stretch not only in England, but in Europe as well.