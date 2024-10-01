SI

Mikel Arteta Provides Jurrien Timber Injury Update After Arsenal's UCL Win Over PSG

Jurrien Timber was substituted at halftime in Arsenal's 2–0 win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta commented on Jurrien Timber's status after he was substituted off at halftime.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Jurrien Timber after the Netherlands defender was substituted at halftime for Jakub Kiwior.

Arsenal cruised past Paris Saint-Germain in its first UEFA Champions League game at home in the League phase thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka. Timber, who was having another strong performance at right-back, was not out on the pitch with the team come the second half. Kiwior came in at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori moving out to the right.

With fans worried whether it was injury related or a tactical decision, Arteta provided an update.

"He was unbelievable in the first half but he felt something muscular and he wasn’t certain. He’s played more minutes than we would have wanted in the past few weeks and we have to manage him," Arteta said in a press conference.

Timber missed the majority of last season after picking up an ACL injury 50 minutes into his Premier League debut. He's been a key part of the team's defense and would be a big miss if he's out for any period of time, especially with the team's title aspirations in England and Europe.

