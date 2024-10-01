Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Makes Bold Premier League Prediction
Arsenal's been close to lifting the Premier League trophy the past two years, but the club's biggest star thinks this is the year the Gunners get over the line.
After scoring a free kick goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Saka was asked by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry if this is the year Arsenal finally gets over the line in the league.
"I don't want to put too much pressure on us, but I do think this is the year. I think we've been close the last two years, and we're getting closer, but this hopefully will be the year," Saka said to the CBS Sports desk.
Arsenal picked up its first win of the Champions League league phase with a 2–0 home victory over PSG. The Gunners are just one point off Liverpool for the top spot in the Premier League through six games. The team only dropped points in a heartbreaking draw at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta's team pushed Man City to the wire last season with the title coming down to the final day. An improvement from the season prior when a William Saliba injury played a part in a major collapse down the stretch. Arsenal reloaded this season by signing Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. There's a long way to go in the season, and like Saka said he doesn't want to put more pressure on the team that is already expected to win major honors this year.
Injuries to Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne are derailments to Pep Guardiola's campaign, but until someone dethrones City it'll be its to win.