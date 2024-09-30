Mikel Merino Injury: Progress & Potential Return Date for Arsenal Midfielder
Mikel Merino's injury status looks to be improving as the Spanish midfielder gets closer to making his Arsenal debut.
Arsenal signed the 28-year-old this summer from Real Sociedad as its big addition to midfield. Manager Mikel Arteta's midfield experiment with Kai Havertz didn't last as the German forward's best performances came leading the line. As such, with just Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Jorginho and Martin Ødegaard available, the Gunners signed the Euro 2024 winner.
Merino's life at Arsenal got off on the wrong foot after he picked up a shoulder injury in his first training session. He's yet to appear for Arsenal, but it looks like the midfielder is close to a debut.
When Will Mikel Merino Return From Injury?
Merino took part first-team training Monday with the squad ahead of a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain. The midfielder was pictured in training photos from the club. Arteta mentioned in a press conference before Leicester City that Merino was partially training and looking good.
After partaking in a first-team training session, it looks like he's getting closer to at least being in a matchday squad. It's unlikely Arteta throws him right into the starting lineup at home against PSG, but if he's on the bench it bodes well for a debut Oct. 5 against Southampton in the Premier League.
Potential Mikel Merino Replacements for Arsenal
Until Merino makes his Arsenal debut, Arteta likely continues with a midfield three of Rice, Partey and Leandro Trossard. The latter acts as more of a creative replacement with Ødegaard still recovering, but Ethan Nwaneri is making a case for a start in the Premier League or Champions League.
Nwaneri was a difference maker off the bench against Leicester City after picking up two goals in an EFL Cup start against Bolton. Last season, Arteta opted for Rice as the left-sided midfielder with Jorginho sitting between him and Ødegaard. Once Merino is fit, it'll be interesting to see if Arteta drops Rice deeper moving Merino more forward as a traditional box-to-box. The other option is playing the summer signing in Partey's role to manage minutes for his midfielders with Rice continuing to link up with Gabriel Martinelli.