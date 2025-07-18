SI

Milan ‘in Talks’ With Real Madrid Star, Switch Approved by Luka Modric

Milan are in search of a replacement for their talismanic left back Theo Hernández.

Ewan Ross-Murray

AC Milan are reportedly in discussions with the agent of Real Madrid left back Fran García over a possible transfer as they look to replace Theo Hernández.

The Rossoneri lost star defender Hernández to Al Hilal earlier this summer and need to source a replacement for the flying Frenchman, who openly criticized the Italian side’s ambition and values after his departure.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Pervis Estupiñán is one of Milan’s transfer targets on the left side of defense but Spanish publication AS have revealed they also hold a significant interest in Madrid’s García.

The 25-year-old’s agent, Ginés Carvajal, has reportedly been in contact with Milan over a potential switch for his client, although the Rossoneri are unwilling to spend more than €30 million ($35 million) on their next left back.

Fran Garcí
García faces competition from Carreras and Mendy at Madrid next season. / Lee Smith-Reuters via Imagn Images

Despite an impressive showing at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, García has been pushed further down the pecking order at Madrid by the recent arrival of Álvaro Carreras from Benfica, while he’s still competing with positional peer Ferland Mendy.

Carvajal, who also represents Carreras, could explore a move for García this summer as a result and the agent was the one who contacted Milan. However, at present, there have only been “informal inquiries and contacts” over a transfer.

Los Blancos legend Luka Modrić has joined Milan on a free transfer this summer following the expiration of his contract at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the veteran midfielder reportedly approving the signing of García. He could even “push” for the defender’s signature.

Returning Milan manager Max Allegri will have to decide what profile of left back he is searching for this summer, with the Italian side also seeking reinforcements at right back. After an eye-catching Club World Cup showing, García could prove a smart addition.

