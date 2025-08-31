Minnesota United Clinch MLS Playoff Spot After Selling Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal
A day after selling their top-scoring striker to La Liga’s Villarreal for a reported $8.5 million, Minnesota United took the next step in their season, clinching a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Loons found themselves a little richer when they woke up on Saturday, after finalizing the long-rumored sale of Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi to the Spanish top flight, but had to find a way forward without one of their most dynamic attackers.
That didn’t prove an overwhelming and immediate issue for head coach Eric Ramsay’s counter-pressing side, as a goal from Robin Lod helped them to a 1–1 draw against the Portland Timbers to seal their spot in the postseason, becoming just the second Western Conference club to do so, behind San Diego FC.
“I’m very obviously very proud of the work that’s gone into [clinching an early playoff spot],” Ramsay said post-match.
“I think we’ve exceeded everybody’s expectations, but all the conversation has been about competing at the top end of the table and being in contention for trophies and it hasn’t been about resting on our laurels, having qualified for the playoffs.”
Exceeding Expectations
Securing a playoff berth with five games to go was not the expectation for Minnesota this season, but through low-possession, counter-pressing and quick transitions, Ramsay and his players have found a recipe for success.
Averaging less than 40 percent possession through 29 games may not be the first tactical thought that comes to mind for most managers. However, for the 33-year-old Ramsay, the plan fit the roster and has allowed them to play to the strengths of their attackers.
However, moving on from Oluwaseyi creates a challenge.
To this point, the Canadian’s physicality and pace have allowed Minnesota to rely on him to lead breaks. Now, they need to turn to his strike partner, Kelvin Yeboah, to replace that edge, as well as Saturday’s goalscorer, Lod, and new signing Mamadou Dieng who made his debut against Portland.
“I think for [Kelvin Yeboah] it’s simplifying. Getting in situations now where it’s a little different because Tani is not in there anymore,” Wil Trapp said of the required adjustments.
“[Yeboah] is now just the one guy up front and that’s going to take a little bit of time. So I think for him it’s just keeping with his process, staying comfortable, astute, and just continuing to get in the right spots and eventually it will come.”
While they may have said farewell to Oluwaseyi’s 10 goals and eight assists, they remain confident in Yeboah’s nine goals, as well as Lod, Trapp and DP midfielders Joaquín Pereyra and Dominik Fitz.
Earlier in the season, few would have expected the Loons to be anywhere near the top four of the Western Conference. Yet, they’ve continued to surprise, creating a unique tactic that suits them, and which has yet to be decoded by their opponents.
International Break, U.S. Open Cup Loom
Over the next two weeks, several Loons will have a chance to rest, while others will represent their nations. However, crunch time begins when they’re back, with the U.S. Open Cup semifinals and the stretch run to the playoffs.
Five players will make their way to play with national teams, before the club returns to MLS action on Sept. 13 against first-place San Diego, and also looks ahead to the domestic cup semifinal against Austin FC, as they hope to take a run at potentially three trophies, the U.S. Open Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup through the fall.
With the break, it’s a bit of a breather—but also a double-edged sword, as they hope to maintain their momentum despite briefly parting ways.
“We’ve obviously got some fairly important players leaving, and the build-up to that San Diego game will be interesting for both teams in the sense that I think they lose possibly up to 10 [players],” Ramsay said.
“We’re very hopeful the [international break] will give us a new lease of life, fresh energy in the way that the players who came into the group last year did. And then we’ve got five games where every game we play is a winnable game. We’re really capable of going on a run that sees us top the end of the year, and that’s the pressure that we’ll put on ourselves.”