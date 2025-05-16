Thomas Muller Makes MLS Transfer Admission
Approaching his final Bundesliga match for FC Bayern Munich, Thomas Müller has little idea of his next move, but he’s certainly keeping his options open.
While the 35-year-old German midfielder has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer and other European sides in Germany and Italy, he recently hinted at the potential to move across the Atlantic Ocean.
“I don’t know yet. There’s nothing concrete at the moment, but of course, I have ideas. We’ll keep it exciting,” Müller told Sky Sports, as he prepares to likely play his final Bayern matches in the United States as part of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 roster. “I think the next few weeks will reveal more. We still have the Club World Cup ahead of us.”
Although not an official link, Müller also suggested that the Club World Cup could provide some clarity and inspiration regarding a potential move to MLS. Bayern are set to take on Auckland City FC, Boca Juniors, and Benfica in the Club World Cup group stage, playing in MLS stadiums in Cincinnati and Charlotte.
“The Club World Cup will be an exciting experience. Of course, I am listening to offers from the United States,” he added, before throwing doubt into any clear plans. “I was never the type who said: ‘this is my only idea that’s how we have to do it.’”
Since he and Bayern announced his departure from the club after 2024-25, Müller has been linked with several MLS teams, including FC Cincinnati, the Chicago Fire and LAFC, which has a corporate partnership with the German giants.
However, he reportedly turned down an initial offer from Cincinnati, the club that owns his MLS Discovery Rights. It’s not entirely dissimilar to Marco Reus's situation last summer when he refused an offer from Charlotte FC, which held his rights, before forcing a move to LA Galaxy, where he won MLS Cup.
With 750 appearances for Bayern since making his first-team debut in 2008, the next chapter will be a new adventure for Müller, but with one league match remaining, there’s little more than guessing where he will play to end 2025.