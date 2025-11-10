MLS Cup Playoffs: The Five Best Players From Round One—Ranked
The 2025 season started with 30 teams dreaming of MLS Cup playoff glory, but only eight remain after the first round best-of-three series concluded on Sunday.
Anders Dreyer’s San Diego FC showed their credentials as they thumped Portland Timbers 4–0 in a decisive Game 3 outing, advancing to the Western Conference semifinal. There was also joy in the Eastern Conference for, you guessed it, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami—they got their act together to blast past Nashville SC, with Messi unsurprisingly at the center of everything good for Javier Mascherano’s side.
Five of the eight best-of-three series reached a decisive game, with plenty of thrills, spills and excitement giving MLS fans a real buzz as the Western and Eastern Conference final gamedays edge closer.
The postseason resumes on Nov. 22, taking a small pause for the final international break of 2025, but before that gets underway, Sports Illustrated recognises the best five players from the first round of matches.
5. Ralph Priso (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC made easy work of FC Dallas with a two-game sweep, and 23-year-old Priso midfielder stood out with his skill in an unfamiliar center- back position. In Game 1, he helped keep a clean sheet as the Whitecaps trounced FC Dallas 3–0 on their home pitch, while not allowing the Texas club’s forwards to get a single shot.
Starting again in Game 2 in Frisco, Texas, Priso held firm despite a physical onslaught from Dallas and a high-pressure situation before eventually scoring the tying goal in second-half stoppage time to force a penalty kick shootout.
Led by Thomas Müller, the Whitecaps were perfect from the penalty spot in the shootout, closing out the series and advancing to the semifinals—and the midfielder, turned center back, played a critical role.
4. Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)
Few teams are as reliant on their goalkeeper as Minnesota United is on Dayne St. Clair. The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is a versatile piece, standing out in shot-stopping as well as distribution and ability to engage in the buildup.
All of that was ever-present in the three-game series against the Seattle Sounders. In addition to 10 stops through three games, he made several penalty saves in both of Minnesota’s Game 1 and Game 3 victories, which were determined in shootouts.
In Game 3, he even scored Minnesota’s final kick, before Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas missed his attempt, pushing the Loons through to the second round.
While the seven goals allowed through three games may not stand out, his ability to help Minnesota gain an edge in the penalty shootout and also aid in the buildup made him one of the stars of the first round.
3. Son Heung-min (LAFC)
Taking on a best-of-three series for the first time in his illustrious career, Son Heung-min took no time to show his abilities in critical moments. The South Korean superstar helped LAFC sweep Austin FC, scoring a goal and an assist, while providing standout moments across both matches.
Over the two games, he also recorded 10 key passes—the most of any MLS player, including those who played an extra match in a three-game series.
Heading into the postseason, there were some doubts around Son’s potential against MLS Cup playoff-level teams, as much of his success since signing had come against the bottom half of the table. The 32-year-old quickly dispelled any concerns and proved his solo efforts and partnership with Denis Bouanga could push LAFC to a long run.
2. Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
The 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year had a playoff series to remember as Western Conference top-seed San Diego FC advanced past the Portland Timbers in three games. The Danish superstar scored a hat-trick in a dominant 4–0 Game 3 victory, and finished the series with three goals and two assists.
In Game 1 of the series, Dreyer had more responsibility than usual due to the absence of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and lived up to the task. Afterwards, he maintained his form, even with Lozano back in the squad, despite the California side dropping Game 2 in a shootout.
Now set to take on Minnesota United, Dreyer will look to keep writing history in what is likely to go down as the most outstanding expansion season in MLS history.
1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
Inter Miami needed to win Game 3 to decide their series against Nashville SC, but Lionel Messi had no trouble providing stunning moments in each match.
In Game 1, he scored two goals and an assist to help Miami to a 3–1 victory, and in Game 2, he scored a world-class goal in the late moments, even as his team eventually fell 2–1. All that, before he starred in the decisive Game 3, putting up a brace and two assists to bring him to five goals and three assists in the series.
He became just the 13th player in MLS history to score five goals in the MLS Cup playoffs, and was involved in every goal Miami scored in the first round. At the same time, he also had seven shots, leading the MLS Cup playoffs in that category.