Leagues Cup Champions Seattle Sounders Crash Out of MLS Cup Playoffs in Wild Fashion
The Seattle Sounders are known for their big moments, and they almost had another. Instead, the reigning Leagues Cup champions crashed out of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs after Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair scored his kick in the 10th round of the penalty shootout.
Seattle had forced a decisive match in the first round best-of-three series after winning Game 2. In Game 3, things started well with goals from Albert Rusnák and Danny Musovski, putting them up 2–0 within eight minutes.
Yet, things took a wild turn from there. Minnesota pulled a goal back in the 19th minute from Joáquin Pereyra before going down to 10-men after Joseph Rosales was sent off in the 41st minute.
Even down a man, though, the Loons put themselves up 3–2 with goals from Jefferson Díaz and Anthony Markanich—only for Seattle’s Jordan Morris to score a tying goal in the 88th minute to force penalties, where Minnesota prevailed.
With the series win, Minnesota move on to the Western Conference semifinals, where they will either host Portland Timbers, or visit San Diego FC in a one-match showdown to decide which team faces either Vancouver Whitecaps FC or LAFC in the Western Conference final.
“For us to ultimately come out on top of the game like that is insane,” said Minnesota boss Eric Ramsay.
“The players, first and foremost, showed just an unbelievable level of togetherness and spirit and will to stay in the game, to get ahead in the game and then to overcome what is a really tough blow to concede a goal like that at the end and then the repeated ups and downs and the penalty shootout.”
The Goalkeepers Decide the Shootout
Moments before the penalty shootout, Sounders manager Brian Schmetzer subbed in penalty-specialist Andrew Rick in place of veteran backstop Stefan Frei, but the move was ill-fated, as Thomas broke a finger on his first diving attempt, but continued on.
After various saves from each side—some even by the woodwork—as well as some mind games from St. Clair, it came down to both goalkeepers stepping up to the spot. Thomas hit the crossbar, and St. Clair side-footed the ball into the goal, sending Minnesota through in exceptional fashion.
“I felt comfortable going up there,” St. Clair said of the penalty kick attempt, adding the last time he approached a spot kick may have been when he was 13 and playing center back.
“I think at that moment I don’t normally stutter, but I think he probably wasn’t expecting me to do that and when you get that late if you can try and throw him off at any point...it was weird because I still had to go in the net afterwards.”
Minnesota’s Run, Sounders Early Exit
For Minnesota, the future is bright. Despite doubts around Ramsay’s counter-pressing and low-possession play style, they did what was needed to advance and now find themselves just three wins away from MLS Cup glory.
At the same time, St. Clair is clearly brimming with confidence between the sticks, after earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors earlier in the week. Now that the team is off for the two-week international break, he will look to maintain that high level with the Canadian men’s national team.
“I’ve been so focused,” he said of the series compared to the award. “Trying to get us through this next round and for me especially... it means nothing if we don’t make it past this and get that second win.”
Meanwhile, for Seattle, it’s the first time they’ve fallen in the first round since 2021 and just the third time in the last 10 years that they have not advanced past one playoff round. Now, as Minnesota looks to later this month, the Sounders look to next season—despite coming so close to reaching the Western Conference semifinal.