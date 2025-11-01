MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions: Every Game Two Clash in the First Round
The first round of the MLS Cup playoffs always brings the drama. Teams will begin advancing as soon as Saturday night, as the second games in the first-round best-of-three series take center stage.
Across all eight matchups in the Western and Eastern Conferences, only one series saw an upset in Game 1—fifth seeded New York City FC defeated a Wilfried Zaha-less Charlotte FC on the road.
Now, the other seven lower seeded sides will try to keep their seasons alive as game two hosts and force a decisive match to wrap up the first round.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for every game two across the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
(8) Portland Timbers vs. San Diego FC (1)
- Game 1 Result: San Diego FC 2–1 Portland Timbers
- Game 2 Location: Providence Park (Portland, Oregon)
- Game 2 Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT
San Diego FC might have been a little stunned by how much the Portland Timbers pushed them. The expansion side secured a 2–1 win after trouncing the same side 4–0 on Decision Day, even as both results came without DP winger Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.
Still, Mikey Varas’s team found a way to pick up the win at home are likely to welcome back the Mexican superstar. While Portland technically has home advantage, San Diego had the best regular-season road record with 12 wins, a draw and four losses. Meanwhile, MLS MVP finalist Anders Dreyer finished with a record-breaking 27 goal contributions away from Snapdragon Stadium.
This one is shaping up to be a San Diego win, which would see them move on to play either Minnesota United or the Seattle Sounders.
Score Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–3 San Diego FC
(5) Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesopta United (6)
- Game 1 Result: Minnesota United 0–0 Seattle Sounders FC (MIN in pens)
- Game 2 Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington)
- Game 2 Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT
There were plenty of doubts around whether Minnesota United’s low-possession, counter-pressing style would work in the MLS Cup playoffs. It worked for at least one game as they battled to a scoreless draw before winning a penalty shootout.
While the Seattle Sounders were by far the better team, holding 70% possession and putting up 14 shots to Minnesota’s 10, they struggled to finish. They found themselves in a situation Minnesota likely wanted all along. After all, Dayne St. Clair is one of the best goalkeepers in penalties in MLS.
With the three-game series system, though, things tend to swing toward the better team over the course of the series. Expect to see some better finishing from the likes of Jordan Morris, Albert Rusnák and Paul Rothrock in this one leading to the Sounders forcing a third game.
Score Prediction: Seattle Sounders 3–0 Minnesota United
(6) Austin FC vs. LAFC (3)
- Game 1 Result: LAFC 2–1 Austin FC
- Game 2 Location: Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Game 2 Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT
LAFC began to answer some questions as they picked up their first win against a team that finished in the top eight since Son Heung-min signed for the club.
Yet, even with Son and Bouanga leading the line, they didn’t look unbeatable. Both were neutralized by Austin’s setup, which nearly helped the Texas team steal a win on the road.
While Austin FC have struggled to produce offense through Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari as of late, they have some momentum on the left side, where Jon Gallagher and Owen Wolff linked up in the first game.
Austin will have the backing of the home crowd behind them, but LAFC probably still have the edge in this game.
Score Prediction: Austin FC 1–2 LAFC
(7) FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2)
- Game 1 Result: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–0 FC Dallas
- Game 2 Location: Toyota Park (Frisco, Texas)
- Game 2 Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT
The Vancouver Whitecaps put on a clinic in game one winning 3–0 with goals from Daniel Ríos, Thomas Müller and Kenji Cabrera. Now, they could get MLS Defender of the Year, Tristan Blackmon, back into the lineup and even leading goalscorer Brian White.
When Müller signed in Vancouver, he was clear about his intentions to make the Whitecaps a title-winning club and change the city’s sports mentality. So far, he’s backed up his words with nine goals and four assists in nine games.
The second seed in the Western Conference pick up the win.
Score Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
(8) Chicago Fire FC vs. Philadelphia Union (1)
- Game 1 Result: Philadelphia Union 2–2 Chicago Fire FC (4–2 penalties)
- Game 2 Location: SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, Illinois)
- Game 2 Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT
The Philadelphia Union nearly squandered a golden opportunity in game one before eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout. The comeback surely sparked confidence for Chicago, who are in their first MLS Cup playoffs since 2017.
Chicago would be in a much different position if leading winger Phillip Zinckernagel, who suffered an injury in warmups, was available in both matches. Under Gregg Berhalter, the Fire did an exceptional job of shutting down Philadelphia’s key strengths and talents, often sitting deep before attempting to stretch the game.
So far this season, Chicago have been a team that can frustrate even the best opponents, and will have the backing of their fans in game two. Even if they don’t have Zinckernagel, the likes of Jonathan Bamba and Hugo Cuypers could be enough to even the series and force a trip back to Philadelphia.
Score Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 2–1 Philadelphia Union
(5) New York City FC vs. Charlotte FC (4)
- Game 1 Result: Charlotte FC 0–1 New York City FC
- Game 2 Location: Yankee Stadium (New York, New York)
- Game 2 Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT
Charlotte FC and New York City FC got the tough end of the schedule. While some teams had more than an entire week off between their two games, this series sees a quick turnaround of just four days.
Charlotte boss Dean Smith wasn’t pleased with the scheduling for the series and jokingly quipped, “Thank you, MLS” in his post-match remarks after the club’s frustrating 1–0 loss. However, the loss came without Wilfried Zaha, who has been the engine behind Charlotte’s success this season.
With Zaha back from suspension, they head to Yankee Stadium with hopes of keeping their season alive. Earlier this year, they needed to pick up a win in the Bronx to break the record for the longest win streak in MLS as well, but faltered on NYCFC’s small pitch, snapping their nine-game streak.
Will this one go any differently? We’re guessing NYCFC clinch their spot in the second round in an upset sweep.
Score Prediction: New York City FC 1–1 Charlotte FC (NYCFC Advance on Penalties)
(6) Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami (3)
- Game 1 Result: Inter Miami 3–1 Nashville SC
- Game 2 Location: GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tennessee)
- Game 2 Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT
Inter Miami have never made it past the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, but they have also never looked as motivated as they do right now. Ever since signing Lionel Messi in 2023, the goal has been to win MLS Cup. The 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters’ Shield have been great, but they’ve fallen short of the ultimate prize.
On Saturday, they head back to Nashville SC’s GEODIS Park for the second time in two weeks and will look to close out the series in two games, earning a little more rest for their veteran core, and sparking further belief that they could go on and win the club’s first MLS Cup title.
The fairy tale ending for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets continues taking down Nashville on the road.
Score Prediction: Nashville SC 2–4 Inter Miami
(7) Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati (2)
- Game 1 Result: FC Cincinnati 1–0 Columbus Crew
- Game 2 Location: Lower.com Field (Columbus, Ohio)
- Game 2 Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Game 2 Kick-Off: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT
FC Cincinnati have often faltered in the MLS Cup playoffs, but picked up an invaluable 1–0 win in game one at home against their Hell is Real derby rivals.
While the trio of Kévin Denkey, Evander and Brenner hasn’t quite worked out to the level many imagined when Brenner returned in August, all three have continued to be threats individually. Denkey may have been the difference maker in game one, but there’s no reason to think that the others couldn’t make their mark on the scoresheet at Lower.com Field.
For Columbus, the focus will be on whether Diego Rossi can find his rhythm in the attack. While his return certainly boosted Wilfried Nancy’s side’s potential as a lower seed in the postseason, getting him back in form is critical to any hopes of winning the series or going on a run.
At the same time, legendary MLS midfielder Darlington Nagbe will look to delay his looming retirement with a win.
With the cacophonous atmosphere that is likely to come at Lower.com Field, we’re predicting the lower-seeded Columbus to level the series and force a winner-take-all affair back in Cincinnati.
Score Prediction: Columbus Crew 3–1 FC Cincinnati