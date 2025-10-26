3 Reasons Why the Seattle Sounders Are an MLS Cup Darkhorse
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs are underway, and the two-time MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders are one of the remaining 16 teams vying to make it a long fall, starting with the first round best-of-three series against Minnesota United.
While head coach Brian Schmetzer’s group fell short of anything remarkable in regular-season play, they had some of the club’s best moments in the campaign.
Outside of MLS play, they captured the 2025 Leagues Cup, featuring an emphatic 3–0 win over Inter Miami in front of over 60,000 home supporters in the final, while also showcasing their level at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
If history indicates anything, though, it’s that fall and peaking in form for the MLS Cup playoffs are what the Sounders are all about, and there are plenty of reasons to believe they can make a run towards the Dec. 6 final in 2025.
Sports Illustrated takes a look at three key factors that could lead the Rave Green to 2025 MLS glory.
Seattle’s Knockout Game Knack
The Seattle Sounders may not have been outstanding in the regular season, but their form in tournament games has been exceptional. On the road to their 2025 Leagues Cup title, they won three knockout-round games after the League Phase. Going back even further, they’ve won eight of their last 16 tournament games, while pushing elite teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Botafogo at the Club World Cup.
While Schmetzer’s team may have to contend without a massive uptick in form and with key midfielder Pedro De La Vega out injured, they have a particular knack for playoffs and tournament games that few other teams have.
At the same time, with players like Albert Rusnák, Danny Musovski and Cristian Roldan, the Sounders should be able to control the pace of the game against Minnesota in the first round, allowing them to build confidence before taking on more formidable opposition.
In the next round, should they advance past Minnesota, they would face a potential meeting with San Diego FC–– or even a Cascadia Derby vs. Portland Timbers–– in the Western Conference semifinal.
Gritty Decision Day Win at NYCFC
The Sounders had their issues heading into Decision Day, having let late leads dwindle into draws and even losses since winning the Leagues Cup. Yet, Decision Day’s road victory against a challenging New York City FC side should give them cause for confidence.
If the Sounders are to find success in this year’s postseason, they will have to do it on the road. As the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, it is likely any postseason run would see their first-round best-of-three series game as their only home date over the two months.
While their road record of 5-8-4 with a -8 goal differential isn’t all that enticing, the way they played against NYCFC can set the blueprint for winning critical away playoff games. In that match, they put four of eight shots on target and drew 19 fouls, which gave plenty of set-piece opportunities, even if they fell behind in the run of play.
Outside of their road record, they’ve also proven to be a team that can frustrate. While they likely should have secured a victory, picking up a 2–2 draw against an on-paper superior Vancouver Whitecaps FC four games ago should be seen as a favorable, especially given their bounce back to win the next three.
Best Depth in MLS
Few teams are as familiar with the grind of the MLS Cup playoffs as the Sounders are, and the Rave Green can be plenty confident in the depth they have at their disposal through the challenging few months.
Although they will be without De La Vega, they can be confident in their depth at nearly every position. At goalkeeper, Andrew Thomas was outstanding in the Leagues Cup and is a formidable backup to the legendary Stefan Frei, while the midfield sees plenty of options across Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas, Jesus Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, Snyder Brunell and João Paulo, all of whom have contributed at points.
Meanwhile, Musovski may not even lead the line up at striker. With 14 goals in 1,559 minutes, he’s one of the most clinical strikers in MLS this season, but the Sounders have plenty of other options in Jordan Morris, Paul Rothrock and Osaze De Rosario, who have all had marquee moments in 2025.
Few teams have as much depth, and no team has as much tournament-winning experience as the Sounders, making them a true contender in every respect except their sixth-place seeding.
Bonus: Vibes
The Sounders crushed Inter Miami in that Leagues Cup final; an unheralded veteran forward led their goalscoring this season, and the Sounders always seem to find their form in the fall. Add in the winning inspiration from a legendary Seattle Mariners playoff run in Major League Baseball, and there’s plenty of momentum within the Seattle sports market that the Sounders can ride—even with the Mariners missing out on a first-ever World Series berth.