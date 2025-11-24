MLS Eastern Conference Final: Teams, Date, Location
The Major League Soccer Eastern Conference final is set with Inter Miami set to host New York City FC.
The MLS Cup Playoffs resumed this weekend following the November international break. Inter Miami dispatched FC Cincinnati on the road on the back of Lionel Messi’s historic showing. The Argentine had four goal involvements at TQL Stadium bringing his postseason tally to 12 in four games.
New York City FC upset the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park. First-year manager Pascal Jansen led an Alonso Martínez-less NYCFC into hostile territory pulling off an upset for the second round in a row.
The Herons are in uncharted territory having never qualified for this stage of the postseason. NYCFC, on the other hand, look to go one step further after losing to Red Bull New York last season in the conference final.
Here’s everything you need to know about the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference final.
MLS Eastern Conference Final: Inter Miami vs. New York City H2H
The Eastern Conference final marks the 15th meeting between the Herons and NYCFC.
Jansen’s team convincingly owns the head-to-head record in the fixture, though Miami were undefeated against their conference final opponent this season. The Herons drew with NYCFC at Chase Stadium to open the 2025 season despite going down to 10 men in the 23rd minute.
Javier Mascherano then took his side to Citi Field in September as Messi led the Herons to a 4–0 rout with a goal and two assists.
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC in 2025
Date
Result
Feb. 22
Inter Miami 2–2 NYCFC
Sept. 24
NYCFC 0–4 Inter Miami
Where and When is the MLS Eastern Conference Final?
Date
Location
Venue
Kick-off Time
Saturday, Nov. 29
Fort Lauderdale
Chase Stadium
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Inter Miami are the highest remaining seed in the east giving them home field advantage. NYCFC will be on the road for the second straight round heading to Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
As well, the Herons hold the most regular season points of all remaining teams. If Miami advance past NYCFC, they would host the MLS Cup final no matter the opponent. If NYCFC advance, they would be on the road one final time.
NYCFC are undefeated in their last four trips to Chase Stadium, though their only victory was in a friendly. These two sides last met in the postseason back on Oct. 17, 2022 with NYCFC defeating a Gonzalo Higuaín-led Miami 3–0.
The conference final could mark the final game at Chase Stadium given Miami Freedom Park is set to open in 2026.
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC: Last Five Games at Chase Stadium
Date
Result
Competition
Feb. 22
Inter Miami 2–2 NYCFC
MLS Regular Season
March 30, 2024
Inter Miami 1–1 NYCFC
MLS Regular Season
Nov. 10, 2023
Inter Miami 1–2 NYCFC
Club Friendly
Sept. 30, 2023
Inter Miami 1–1 NYCFC
MLS Regular Season
Aug. 13, 2022
Inter MIami 3–2 NYCFC
MLS Regular Season