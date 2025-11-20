SI

Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

The Herons’ road to the 2026 MLS Cup playoffs has been revealed.

Roberto Casillas

Lionel Messi looks to lead Inter Miami to even greater heights in 2026.
Lionel Messi looks to lead Inter Miami to even greater heights in 2026. / Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 2026 MLS regular season schedule was unveiled with Inter Miami set for an intense, action-packed year they’ll hope is full of silverware.

Inter Miami are currently preparing for their bout against FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup conference semifinals. Still, within the intimacy of the team, planning has already started for what the 2026 season might bring.

It can’t be overstated how monumental 2026 will be for the Herons. With Lionel Messi signing a new contract extension, the Herons look to be the premier force in MLS during a year where they’ll move into their new home at Miami Freedom Park.

In the second-to-last season before the league’s calendar change comes into play, here’s Inter Miami’s 34-game schedule.

Jump to:

  1. Inter Miami's 2026 MLS Schedule: Dates, Opponents, Location
  2. When Will Inter Miami Play Their First Match at Miami Freedom Park?
  3. MLS Set to Pause During FIFA World Cup

Inter Miami's 2026 MLS Schedule: Dates, Opponents, Location

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende.
Lionel Messi (left) and Tadeo Allende (right) have been brilliant for Miami in the climax of the 2025 season. / Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Location

Feb. 21

LAFC

Away

March 1

Orlando City

Away

March 7

D.C. United

Away

March 14

Charlotte FC

Away

March 22

New York City FC

Away

April 4

Austin FC

Home (Miami Freedom Park opener)

April 11

New York Red Bulls

Home

April 18

Colorado Rapids

Away

April 22

Real Salt Lake

Away

April 25

New England Revolution

Home

May 5

Orlando City

Home

May 9

Toronto FC

Away

May 13

FC Cincinnati

Away

May 17

Portland Timbers

Home

May 24

Philadelphia Union

Home

July 22

Chicago Fire

Home

July 25

Montréal

Away

Aug. 1

Columbus Crew

Home

Aug. 15

Nashville SC

Away

Aug. 19

Philadelphia Union

Away

Aug. 22

Toronto FC

Home

Aug. 29

Montréal

Home

Sept. 5

Atlanta United

Home

Sept. 9

Chicago Fire

Away

Sept. 12

Nashville SC

Home

Sept. 20

San Diego FC

Home

Sept. 27

Columbus Crew

Away

Oct. 10

D.C. United

Home

Oct. 14

New York City FC

Home

Oct. 17

Atlanta United

Away

Oct. 24

New York Red Bulls

Away

Oct. 28

FC Cincinnati

Home

Nov. 1

New England Revolution

Away

Nov. 7

Charlotte FC

Home

When Will Inter Miami Play Their First Match at Miami Freedom Park?

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi signed his three-year contract extension at Miami Freedom Park. / Inter Miami

The Herons will move to their new state-of-the-art home stadium, Miami Freedom Park, for the 2026 MLS season.

April 4, 2026 serves as the landmark date when Miami will play their first match at their new ground.

After starting the season with five straight away games, Miami Freedom Park will open its doors for the first time when the Herons host Austin FC.

MLS Set to Pause During FIFA World Cup

Rodrigo De Paul
Miami stars Lionel Messi (left) and Rodrigo De Paul (right) will almost certainly represent Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

The upcoming MLS regular season will feature a one-month break during the summer to make way for the 2026 World Cup.

Starting on May 25, MLS games won’t be played until July 16.

Although the World Cup final will be played on July 19—three days after MLS action resumes—Miami aren't scheduled to play until the World Cup is over.

The Herons’ last match before the 2026 World Cup is a home bout against Philadelphia Union on May 24. Then, Miami will return to action when they host Chicago Fire on July 22—three days after the World Cup final.

If Messi and Argentina live up to their status as World Cup favorites and make a deep run to the final, then he and Rodrigo De Paul could potentially miss the Chicago game.

feed

