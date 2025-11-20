Inter Miami’s 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
The 2026 MLS regular season schedule was unveiled with Inter Miami set for an intense, action-packed year they’ll hope is full of silverware.
Inter Miami are currently preparing for their bout against FC Cincinnati in the 2025 MLS Cup conference semifinals. Still, within the intimacy of the team, planning has already started for what the 2026 season might bring.
It can’t be overstated how monumental 2026 will be for the Herons. With Lionel Messi signing a new contract extension, the Herons look to be the premier force in MLS during a year where they’ll move into their new home at Miami Freedom Park.
In the second-to-last season before the league’s calendar change comes into play, here’s Inter Miami’s 34-game schedule.
Jump to:
Inter Miami's 2026 MLS Schedule: Dates, Opponents, Location
Date
Opponent
Location
Feb. 21
LAFC
Away
March 1
Orlando City
Away
March 7
D.C. United
Away
March 14
Charlotte FC
Away
March 22
New York City FC
Away
April 4
Austin FC
Home (Miami Freedom Park opener)
April 11
New York Red Bulls
Home
April 18
Colorado Rapids
Away
April 22
Real Salt Lake
Away
April 25
New England Revolution
Home
May 5
Orlando City
Home
May 9
Toronto FC
Away
May 13
FC Cincinnati
Away
May 17
Portland Timbers
Home
May 24
Philadelphia Union
Home
July 22
Chicago Fire
Home
July 25
Montréal
Away
Aug. 1
Columbus Crew
Home
Aug. 15
Nashville SC
Away
Aug. 19
Philadelphia Union
Away
Aug. 22
Toronto FC
Home
Aug. 29
Montréal
Home
Sept. 5
Atlanta United
Home
Sept. 9
Chicago Fire
Away
Sept. 12
Nashville SC
Home
Sept. 20
San Diego FC
Home
Sept. 27
Columbus Crew
Away
Oct. 10
D.C. United
Home
Oct. 14
New York City FC
Home
Oct. 17
Atlanta United
Away
Oct. 24
New York Red Bulls
Away
Oct. 28
FC Cincinnati
Home
Nov. 1
New England Revolution
Away
Nov. 7
Charlotte FC
Home
When Will Inter Miami Play Their First Match at Miami Freedom Park?
The Herons will move to their new state-of-the-art home stadium, Miami Freedom Park, for the 2026 MLS season.
April 4, 2026 serves as the landmark date when Miami will play their first match at their new ground.
After starting the season with five straight away games, Miami Freedom Park will open its doors for the first time when the Herons host Austin FC.
MLS Set to Pause During FIFA World Cup
The upcoming MLS regular season will feature a one-month break during the summer to make way for the 2026 World Cup.
Starting on May 25, MLS games won’t be played until July 16.
Although the World Cup final will be played on July 19—three days after MLS action resumes—Miami aren't scheduled to play until the World Cup is over.
The Herons’ last match before the 2026 World Cup is a home bout against Philadelphia Union on May 24. Then, Miami will return to action when they host Chicago Fire on July 22—three days after the World Cup final.
If Messi and Argentina live up to their status as World Cup favorites and make a deep run to the final, then he and Rodrigo De Paul could potentially miss the Chicago game.