MLS Goals of the Week: Moreno's Mother's Day Celebration, Insigne's Header and More
MLS goals were flying from all angles on Matchday 12 of the regular season, with the league's 30 teams combining for a blistering 50 goals across 15 games.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba linked up for Inter Miami CF just like old times at FC Barcelona, but while the names stood out, the goal was among the less spectacular. Yet, there were certainly standouts among the 50, from knuckleball long shots to diving headers and even celebrations with mom.
A third of the MLS season may now bay in the history books, but there's no slowing down the goals as players continue to adjust to their roles across the league.
With so many goals to choose from, here are Sports Illustrated's top five goals from Matchday 12 of the 2025 MLS regular season.
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
5. Francis Westfield Smashes Home for Philadelphia
Francis Westfield left it to a good occasion to net his first MLS goal, scoring in a 2–2 draw with Columbus Crew SC. He did it in pretty stellar fashion too, sending a blistering knuckleball from the top of the box right into the top corner.
4. Diego Luna Dances for Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake picked up a 1–1 draw against FC Dallas, but U.S. men's national team midfielder Diego Luna sent defenders spinning with his own twirl, before sending a curling shot into the goal to open the scoring.
3. Muyl and Mukhtar Mesh for Nashville
What's better, the backheel flick assist from Alex Muyl, or the controlling touch and half-volley from Hany Mukhtar? Either way, Nashville SC picked up a 2–1 win over Charlotte FC, and this goal kick-started their comeback.
2. Insigne Turns Back the Clock in Toronto
It's been a rough few years for former Italian national team superstar Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto FC, but he turned back the clock for his first goal of the season, finishing a diving header in TFC's 2–0 win over D.C. United.
1. Moreno's Mother's Day Bicycle Kick
Bicycle kicks are becoming all too common in MLS this season, but few will be sweeter than the one from Santiago Moreno this weekend. He helped the Portland Timbers pick up a 1–0 win over Sporting Kansas City, and celebrated his goal with his mother.