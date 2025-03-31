MLS Goals of the Week: Tani Oluwaseyi, Carles Gil and More
With international stars back in the fray, MLS teams scored some exceptional goals through 15 games on Matchday 6.
While Lionel Messi found the back of the net for Inter Miami CF, he didn't quite make the cut for our best goals of the week, but there's little doubt he'll be back on one of these lists very soon.
Here are the top five goals from the final week of MLS in March. If you missed Matchday 4's selection, check those out too.
5. Carles Gil Curls In for New England Revolution
The New England Revolution hadn't scored a goal in their first five games of the season, but Carles Gil made sure to get them on the scoresheet with a perfect free kick against the New York Red Bulls, as the Revs went on to win 2–0 and pick up their first victory of 2025.
4. Daniel Salloi's Perfect Control for Sporting Kansas City
It hasn't been an enjoyable season for Sporting Kansas City, losing five of their first six games, but Daniel Salloi put them up 1–0 against FC Dallas on the weekend, with a perfect controlling touch on his thigh before smashing it home on the volley. Unfortunately for his SKC side, they fell 2–1.
3. Evander's Rocket for FC Cincinnati
Evander has scored quite a few highlight-reel goals through his time in MLS with both the Portland Timbers and now FC Cincinnati, and he had a pinpoint free-kick from long-range in FC Cincinnati's win over Nashville SC on Matchday 6.
2. Smolyakov Smashes Home from Distance for LAFC
It wasn't the day LAFC would have imagined, falling 3–2 to their newest California rival, San Diego FC, but Artem Smolyakov certainly got their fans excited with a blistering effort from midfield to give them a chance after going 3–0 down early in the match.
1. Tiki Taka Tani in Minnesota
When you think of Tiki Taka, it's probably the warmth of Spain and the heights of FC Barcelona, but how about Minneapolis, Minnesota? Tani Oluwaseyi scored twice in the Loons' 2–0 win over Real Salt Lake, but the first goal was right out of a Pep Guardiola dream, linking passes together in midfield before the striker headed home for the eventual winning goal.