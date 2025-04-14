MLS Goals of the Week: Moreira, Martínez and More from Matchday 8
Each week of the 2025 MLS season brings a different element to the Goals of the Week. Some weeks are lacking spectacular strikes, while others –– like Matchday 8 –– have no shortage of brilliant finishes to choose from.
While Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Brian White scored four goals, he fails to make this week's top five, thriving on simple finishes instead of spellbinding moments to change games.
With Matchday 8 in the rearview, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the five best goals from the weekend's 15-match slate. If you missed Matchday 7's selection, check those out too.
5. Martínez Rounds the Keeper for New York City FC
Alonso Martínez made the most of a defensive mistake from the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, rounding Andrew Rick and finishing into the empty goal to put New York City FC up in the 55th minute, before the goal stood as the winning marker with the 1–0 final score.
4. Valenzuela Shows off Skills for FC Cincinnati
Lionel Messi didn't find a goal this week in MLS, but FC Cincinnati's Gerardo Valenzuela scored one the Argentine would be proud of, featuring stepovers and a perfect cutback before finishing to secure the club's third straight win and a 1–0 victory over D.C. United.
3. Pereira Erases Vancouver's Clean Sheet for Austin FC
It wasn't a goal that mattered to the overall 5–1 loss for Austin FC against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but Dani Pereira scored a near-perfect knuckleball from the top of the box, beating a confused Yohei Takakoka and making sure Los Verdes weren't held off the scoresheet entirely on Saturday.
2. Navarro Finishes Perfect Team Play for Colorado
Rafael Navarro got his name on the scoresheet, but it was an entire team effort for the Colorado Rapids' 60-minute goal against San Diego FC. It took six passes after Navarro carried the ball over the halfway line, and the Brazilian forward even had enough time to take an extra touch, helping Colorado to the 3–2 win.
1. Steven Moreira Smashes Home for Columbus
Crosses can be a fickle matter when they're searching for an unmarked player in the box, but Columbus Crew SC made sure it looked perfect in their 2–1 win over St. Louis CITY SC. Steven Moreira, a veteran defender with over 100 MLS appearances, scored this volley for his fourth-ever goal in MLS.