MLS Goals of the Week: Lionel Messi, Josef Martinez and More
It may have been a week of barely staying onside and barreling through defenders, but there were also some magical goals in Matchday 7 of the 2025 MLS season.
Lionel Messi scored for the second week in a row and lands among the Sports Illustrated MLS Goals of the Week, but he wasn't the only player from Sunday night in Miami to make his way onto the list. Meanwhile, Josef Martinez of the San Jose Earthquakes continued to show why he's one of the best-ever goalscorers in league history.
Here are the top five goals from the first weekend of April. If you missed Matchday 6's selection, check those out too.
5. Sabbi stays onside for Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Emmanuel Sabbi grabbed his first MLS goal and did it while reading the play perfectly, staying onside until the final moments to give Vancouver Whitecaps FC a 2–0 win over the Colorado Rapids, and make Canadian international Ali Ahmed look great with the through ball.
4. Toronto's Bernardeschi Shocks Miami
Toronto FC started their match against Inter Miami as one of the league's lowest-ranked sides, but sent shockwaves across MLS when they took the lead through Federico Bernardeschi's determined run through defenders. He and his Toronto teammates be more than happy with the 1–1 draw, as much as the Herons will be frustrated to miss out on three points.
3. McGlynn with the rocket in Houston
Jack McGlynn was the finisher, but Griffin Dorsey's backheel flick in midfield made the goal even slicker. The Houston Dynamo picked up three big points against LAFC, and one of their key offseason acquisitions proved to be the difference maker.
2. Messi turns and fires for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi scored his 24th goal for Inter Miami in regular season play to set the club record for goal contributions, passing former Argentina teammate Gonzalo Higuaín in what turned out to be a disappointing 1–1 draw against Toronto FC.
1. Martinez completes the hat-trick for the Earthquakes
Josef Martinez had a day to remember as he scored the seventh hat trick of his MLS career in a 6–1 San Jose Earthquakes win over D.C. United. Yet, it was his third goal that stood out. He caught the ball perfectly on his first touch before a looping finish.