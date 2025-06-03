MLS Power Rankings: Club World Cup Bound Sounders, Inter Miami Rise After Matchday 17
The month of May always brings chaos to the MLS schedule. It’s when teams get their first taste of double matchweeks, shoehorned into other competitions including the Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Canadian Championship.
It was another double matchweek for the final few days of the month. Yet, it didn’t include every team playing two games in MLS. Instead, several matches were postponed to allow LAFC to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup, with a 2–1 win over Club América. A day later, Vancouver Whitecaps fell short in the Champions Cup final against Cruz Azul.
June brings a whole new level of challenge, with each team losing key players to international duties, and three MLS sides—LAFC, Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders—heading to the Club World Cup.
But before that all gets underway, here’s how teams stand in the Sports Illustrated MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 17 and the month of May. If you missed last week’s, check that out too.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 17: Clubs 30-16
30. CF Montréal (Previous: 28)
29. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 27
28. LA Galaxy (Previous: 29)
27. D.C. United (Previous: 30)
26. FC Dallas (Previous: 25)
25. Toronto FC (Previous: 22)
24. St. Louis CITY (Previous: 26)
23. Atlanta United (Previous: 23)
22. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 24)
21. New York Red Bulls (Previously: 22)
20. Houston Dynamo FC (Previous: 21)
19. Austin FC (Previous: 16)
18. New England Revolution (Previous: 19)
17. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 14)
16. Chicago Fire (Previous: 18)
15. Portland Timbers (Previous: 17)
The Portland Timbers only played once this week, but put in a strong showing against the Colorado Rapids, to the tune of a 2–1 victory. While Kevin Kelsey and Antony have still not reached their top form despite scoring, it was an important win to snap a three-match winless streak.
14. New York City FC (Previous: 15)
New York City FC had a mixed week, and one they would probably like to redo. On Wednesday, they fell 3–0 in a largely listless—and soaking wet—home effort against the Houston Dynamo, before drawing 2–2 with Nashville SC on Saturday.
Consistency and depth have been hard to come by for the group, but two goals from Hannes Wolf, including an 87th-minute marker to save a point at Geodis Park, show his continued development in a season where he now has six goals and an assist.
13. Charlotte FC (Previous: 15)
Things aren’t all great for Charlotte FC, but their last three games have seen noted improvement with two wins and a loss, while scoring at least two goals in each. Already, it’s a far better state than they were in amid a five-game losing skid.
Simple errors cost them a 4–2 loss against the New York Red Bulls midweek, but they clawed back points on the weekend with a 2–0 win over Toronto FC, and saw Pep Biel and Patrick Agyemang continue rounding into form as they both found the back of the net.
12. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 13)
The San Jose Earthquakes continued to be the kings of inconsistency, grabbing a 1–0 win over their California foes, the LA Galaxy—the final loss in the Galaxy’s 16-match winless streak—before falling 2–1 to St. Louis CITY SC.
Head coach Bruce Arena heavily rotated his squad against St. Louis, but they still looked to fit his style and the way the Earthquakes have played this season, nearly putting in a strong enough effort to secure a result.
While they lost their eight-match unbeaten streak, they’ll look to start a new one against the Timbers on June 12.
11. Seattle Sounders (Previous: 12)
Seattle Sounders FC picked up a win and a loss this week, in two matches that ranked high on the entertainment scale, starting with a 2–0 victory over San Diego FC, followed by a 3–2 loss to Minnesota United.
While they weren’t able to add a third win to back-to-back victories on Sunday, the Sounders continued to look improved and more comfortable in their setup, especially after Jesus Ferreira scored his first in a Sounders kit midweek.
They’re also starting to welcome players back from their injured list, re-introducing key defender Jackson Ragen to the starting lineup in the loss to Minnesota.
10. LAFC (Previous: 10)
LAFC did not play in MLS this week, but grabbed the most significant win of the weekend as Igor Jesus and Denis Bouanga led them past Club América and into the FIFA Club World Cup.
Now, they have a chance to add players until June 10 and will hope to advance out of Group D, where they will face England’s Chelsea FC, Brazil’s Flamengo and Tunisia’s Esperance.
9. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 7)
Wilfried Nancy hasn’t had to deal with many losses like the 5–1 trouncing against Inter Miami during his largely successful tenure with the Columbus Crew. Yet, they were poor at the back; goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen played a giveaway right to Messi, and they allowed the Argentine to post two goals and three assists.
Columbus also tied Nashville SC 2–2 on Wednesday, with both results extending their MLS winless streak to six matches. With first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Schulte out for the foreseeable future, they might have reason to worry too.
8. Nashville SC (Previous: 9)
Nashville SC are a new-look team this season under head coach B.J. Callaghan, and it is elevating the attacking partnership of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who linked up for one of the best goals this week against New York City FC.
Results-wise, they picked up two 2–2 draws this week against NYCFC and the Columbus Crew, but find themselves on a 10-match unbeaten run. Looking ahead to a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in a tournament that should feel winnable at this point.
Finding success through a possession-focused style and creating empty spaces to open up running lanes for Mukhtar and Surridge has worked well, and allowed Nashville to thrive despite missing defensive stalwart Walker Zimmerman for several weeks.
While two of a possible six points won’t feel great, Nashville should be happy with the way things are trending, especially with Surridge now on 11 goals and Mukhtar on seven, along with five assists.
7. Orlando City SC (Previous: 6)
A week ago, Orlando City were flying high on a three-match win streak, which included back-to-back clean sheet victories against Inter Miami and Portland. This week, they lost twice to Atlanta United and the Chicago Fire, allowing three goals in each match.
While head coach Oscar Pareja’s men slid down to seventh in the Eastern Conference table, they should still hold confidence in Pedro Gallese’s goalkeeper, and the attacking qualities of Luis Muriel, Marco Paśalić and Martín Ojeda.
They’ll look to bounce back in their next matchup against the Colorado Rapids.
6. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 5)
After a spell that saw FC Cincinnati win seven of eight games, their form has dipped in recent weeks, with the team now winless in four. That includes a 3–3 draw against former Cincy superstar Luciano Acosta and FC Dallas midweek, as well as a 2–1 loss to D.C. United on Saturday.
Attack-focused players Evander and Pavel Bucha struggled to produce chances in their loss to D.C. United, leaving them with a single focus centered around Kévin Denkey, who scored in both matches to bring his season total to 10.
FC Cincinnati still needs a little more time to figure out precisely what they are with Denkey, Evander, and Bucha, but the pieces are coming together, and they should be an MLS Cup contender shortly.
Credit also to FC Cincinnati fans for giving Acosta a hostile welcome, something he seemed not to have expected, despite his dramatic and demanding departure from the club earlier this season.
5. Inter Miami (Previous: 8)
So, Lionel Messi is back in form! It was a massive week for Inter Miami CF and the Argentine, as they hit their stride in their final two matches ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which they will open on June 14 against Egypt’s Al-Ahly.
On Wednesday, they swiftly defeated CF Montréal 4–2 with braces from Messi and Luis Suárez, before following that performance up with their best match of 2025, a 5–1 win over Columbus Crew.
Against Columbus, it was all Messi. He had two goals and three assists, being involved in every goal, bringing his MLS regular season goal contributions to a league-leading 16 in just 1,115 minutes. Through his last three games, he has five goals and four assists.
While there are still defensive issues, Miami are up to third in the Eastern Conference, and have a bit of their swagger back as they head into the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, defender Noah Allen was tipped by Concacaf as the Champions Cup Young Player of the Tournament, despite being eliminated in the semifinals.
4. San Diego FC (Previous: 3)
San Diego FC said goodbye to their five-game undefeated streak with a 1–0 loss to Seattle midweek, but bounced back with an inspiring 2–0 victory over Austin FC on Sunday, moving them into second in the Western Conference with 30 points in 17 games.
Looking back on their five wins in seven MLS matches in May, it was the month where Luca de la Torre established himself as a truly influential transitional midfielder, and where Hirving Lozano put himself back in the cards for Mexico’s national team.
Head coach Mikey Varas has built San Diego’s attack in a versatile way, so that no team can truly prepare for how they will look in midfield and the final third. Now, though, they have to play without de la Torre and Lozano, as both head to the Concacaf Gold Cup.
On a brighter availability note, they welcomed back Danish striker Marcus Ingvartsen, who scored once in his five games to start the season before picking up an injury.
A note for the neutrals, too: circle San Diego FC vs. Minnesota United on June 12. It’s going to be awesome.
3. Minnesota United (Previous: 4)
Tani Oluwaseyi was back to his goalscoring ways for Minnesota United on Sunday, netting a brace in a 3–2 win over the Seattle Sounders to complete a four-point week, after the Loons also drew Vancouver 0–0 on Wednesday.
Although the draw against Vancouver had very little in it for either side, Minnesota’s win over Seattle was the near-perfect example of head coach Eric Ramsay’s plan. It might not be beautiful, but they walked away from Lumen Field with three points for the first time.
There were dangerous set-pieces, fast breaks led by Oluwaseyi and flanked by Robin Lod and JoaquÍn Pereya, and as has become custom, just 35 percent possession.
Minnesota are a darn fun team to watch, and Ramsay is probably going to get picked up for a new managerial role at some point. For now, though, they’re having a blast and look ahead to what will be a testing match against San Diego FC on June 12.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous: 1)
It was a remarkable week for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, but one they will want to move on from as quickly as possible. In hindsight, they probably should not have played the midweek scoreless draw against Minnesota United, ahead of their Concacaf Champions Cup Final loss to Cruz Azul.
Vancouver had nothing go their way in the final, falling 5–0 in the largest loss by an MLS team in the Champions Cup Final. At the same time, they couldn’t even muster up a shot, let alone any positive spells of possession.
Now, can they turn their Concacaf heartbreak into MLS hope?
1. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 2)
The Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches this week with a 2–1 comeback win against Toronto FC and a scoreless draw against FC Dallas. Yet, they will rue not being able to get all six points.
On Wednesday, they trailed Toronto 1–0 in the 87th minute, before Nathan Harriel scored to tie it, setting the stage for Kai Wagner’s winning goal in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.
Meanwhile, Saturday saw head coach Bradley Carnell rotate his squad and fail to secure a win, despite playing with a man advantage after Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar was sent off in the 39th minute.
The Union finished May top of MLS and the Eastern Conference, and are led by Tai Baribo, whose 13 goals continue to lead an ever-tightening Golden Boot race. For June, they first take on Charlotte FC, hoping to pad their lead atop the table.