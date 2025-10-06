MLS Power Rankings: Union Win Supporters’ Shield, Vancouver Ramp Up After Matchday 38
The 2025 MLS Supporters’ Shield race wrapped up this weekend as the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1–0 to put an end to one of the closest races in league history.
As the Union celebrated their hardware, other MLS sides had busy and formative weeks as well. Most teams have a single match remaining on Decision Day, before focus turns to the MLS Cup Playoffs or the 2026 season.
As of Oct. 6, all but two playoff spots have been clinched. Though, final seeding could drastically change as the regular season wraps up.
How did the recent round of action affect Sports Illustrated’s MLS Power Rankings? Check it out.
MLS Power Rankings Matchday 38: Clubs 30–8
30. Atlanta United (Previous: 30)
29. D.C. United (Previous: 28)
28. LA Galaxy (Previous: 26)
27. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 29)
26. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 25)
25. CF Montréal (Previous: 27)
24. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 23)
23. New England Revolution (Previous: 21)
22. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 22)
21. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 24)
20. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 20)
19. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 18)
18. Toronto FC (Previous: 19)
17. Austin FC (Previous: 16)
16. Portland Timbers (Previous: 17)
15. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 15)
14. Nashville SC (Previous: 13)
13. FC Dallas (Previous: 14)
12. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 11)
11. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 12)
10. New York City FC (Previous: 9)
9. Orlando City SC (Previous: 10)
8. Charlotte FC (Previous: 8)
7. Inter Miami (Previous: 7)
Inter Miami got what they needed on Saturday night.
After disheartening results against Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire ended their hopes of the Supporters’ Shield, they bounced back with a commanding 4–1 win over the New England Revolution.
Yet, it was a triple-assist night from Lionel Messi that stole the headlines. The 38-year-old Argentine became just the second player in MLS history to reach 40 goal contributions in a single season, bringing his total to 24 goals and 17 assists—Carlos Vela holds the record with 49 goal contributions in 2019 with LAFC.
While Oscar Ustari is likely the starting goalkeeper, Rocco Ríos Novo performed well and could challenge for minutes to end the regular season, if not in the postseason.
Miami needed the momentum boost this weekend, and they got it. Now, the focus turns to the final two games and securing a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
6. Minnesota United (Previous: 6)
Minnesota United hope that this weekend’s 3–0 victory over Sporting Kansas City can spark some form heading into the MLS Cup Playoffs, with just a clash with the LA Galaxy on Decision Day remaining. Despite their recent run of results, they remain in content for the top Western Conference seed.
The Loons will hold their breath that key players avoid injuries during the international break, before returning to close out the regular season.
5. LAFC (Previous: 5)
The Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min show continued on Saturday in a 1–0 win over Atlanta United, even if the BMO Stadium faithful had to wait until the 87th minute for the Gabon international to score the lone goal.
Bouanga tied Messi for the Golden Boot lead at 24 goals, and will have a scoreboard-watching Decision Day, as he and Messi are both set to miss Miami and LAFC’s matches until then due to international duty.
The way Bouanga and Son have been playing is unlike MLS has seen in the past. They have scored the club’s last 18 goals, elevating what looked to be an average season into one where they can contend for the MLS Cup.
LAFC finished the night with 1.61 xG and 15 shots, but were unable to beat young goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert, who had an outstanding showing for the visitors.
Riding a five-match winning streak, the Black and Gold now look to a final home match against Toronto FC, followed by games against Austin FC and the Colorado Rapids—a potential total of 65 points.
4. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 2)
Take a bow, Kévin Denkey. That might just be the goal of the season.
The Togo international got things started early for FC Cincinnati, picking up the ball in midfield before smashing a shot into the top corner past New York Red Bulls’ goalkeeper Carlos Coronel in the 12th minute.
The shot, which marked Denkey’s 15th goal of the season, measured at a mere 0.05 xG. Yet, it proved to be the winner, as Cincinnati were able to maintain a clean sheet, even as the Red Bulls controlled the run of play.
Cincinnati have cooled off from some of their more dominant stretches, and leading midfielder Evander has been contributing less on the scoresheet despite remaining influential in other areas of the game. Still, they’re a team that can beat any of the best, and have some of the most talented players in the league, making them a threat to whomever they face in the playoffs.
3. San Diego FC (Previous: 4)
San Diego FC made history this weekend with a 4–2 win over the Houston Dynamo, becoming the first MLS expansion team to hit the 60-point mark, breaking the previous best expansion season set by LAFC with 57 points in 2018.
At the same time, their late onslaught, powered by an Anders Dreyer brace, saw them eliminate the Houston Dynamo.
In midfield, few teams have been able to figure out Jeppe Tverskov and Aníbal Godoy, while the attacking duo of Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Dreyer has been among the best in MLS all season.
Who will be their starting central forward remains a pressing question. Despite decent showings, neither Corey Baird nor Amahl Pellegrino inspires much confidence as a true contender.
That might not matter, though, as they’ve found success at nearly every point this season with their current style under head coach Mikey Varas, and will look to secure the top Western Conference seed on Decision Day against the Portland Timbers.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 3)
The Vancouver Whitecaps had a good week, winning a fourth-straight Canadian Championship title, and welcoming DP attacker and captain Ryan Gauld back to the team for the first time since Mar. 8, when he sustained an injury against CF Montréal.
And after all that, they beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4–1 with three goals from outside the box, headlined by two blistering strikes from USMNT midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, and a well-placed right-footed shot from Thomas Müller.
While Gauld returned in the Canadian Championship final, he got his first minutes alongside Müller against San Jose, and the partnership showed glimmers of what could come between two players who read the game at a high level and have the skills to back it up.
For Müller, the goal marked his fifth in five games with the Whitecaps, while the win extended Vancouver’s unbeaten run to 10 games.
Injuries remain the key concern for the Whitecaps, who got a goal from 18-year-old striker Rayan Elloumi, who has taken over starting duties from USMNT striker Brian White due to injury. At the same time, they still don’t have two healthy center backs, and had to play midfielder Ralph Priso in the role.
Is this a team that can win MLS Cup as it is? Probably not given the absences, but they will hope to give themselves the best chance to top the Western Conference, with two games remaining against Orlando City SC and FC Dallas.
1. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 1)
The Philadelphia Union finally got to lift the Supporters’ Shield this weekend, no need for a decorated Captain America toy shield anymore, following a 1–0 win over New York City FC at home.
Mikael Uhre scored the only goal of the match, and veteran goalkeeper Andre Blake kept a clean sheet, as they secured the top spot in the table with 66 points and a game to spare.
While the Supporters’ Shield in itself is a surprise given head coach Bradley Carnell is in his first season with the club, it is the depth and resilience they’ve shown throughout the campaign which is the biggest takeaway.
After falling 7–0 to the Whitecaps, the Union have gone on not to allow a goal in three games outscoring opponents 8–0 in that span.
It’s the Union’s second Supporters’ Shield, but will they be able to claim their first MLS Cup?