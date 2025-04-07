MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps, San Diego FC Thriving After Matchday 7
With several top teams balancing runs in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Matchday 7 of MLS brought mixed results and some big moves in the weekly power rankings.
After not winning the last two weeks, Vancouver Whitecaps FC returned to the win column on Saturday with a 2–0 dismantling of the Colorado Rapids, and now find themselves sitting solo atop the Supporters’ Shield table.
Meanwhile, the San Jose Earthquakes thrashed D.C. United 6-1 as MLS celebrated its 30th birthday, fortunately without any of the weird rules the league featured in 1996.
Sports Illustrated dives into MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 7, which saw some surprising results and elite teams finding consistency. If you missed Matchday 6's ratings, check that out too.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 7: Clubs 30-16
30. New England Revolution (Previous: 29)
29. LA Galaxy (Previous: 24)
28. CF Montreal (Previous: 28)
27. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 30)
26. D.C. United (Previous: 20)
25. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 27)
24. Portland Timbers (Previous: 21)
23. FC Dallas (Previous: 22)
22. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 26)
21. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 23)
20. Toronto FC (Previous: 25)
19. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 17)
18. Nashville SC (Previous: 19)
17. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 18)
16. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 15)
15. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 14)
After a strong spell of play, the Colorado Rapids didn't have the weekend they were hoping for in their highly anticipated Western Conference clash against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, falling 2-0 in a listless effort.
Cole Bassett and Djordje Mihailovic couldn’t impose their usual play, and Bassett struggled in most aspects, completing 84 percent of his passes but struggling to create any chances. However, he did get a cool moment late in the game, subbing out for his younger brother, Sam Bassett.
Other than that, a performance the Rapids will want to move on from quickly.
14. Atlanta United (Previous: 12)
Atlanta United have shown in nearly every match that they have the talent to be among the best teams in MLS. Yet, a lack of consistency and finishing come back to bite them, as it did in a 1–1 draw with FC Dallas this weekend.
Despite controlling play and putting up 1.66 xG compared to Dallas’s 0.67, they could only muster up a goal from the penalty spot from Miguel Almiron. Overall, their highly-touted attack is struggling to cash in on its opportunities and hasn’t reached the high-octane level so many had hoped it would.
They created elite chances in midfield and had 11 shots against Dallas – a solid performance. However, adding the final element to their play and getting significantly more touches in attacking areas is critical.
13. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 16)
30 years ago, the San Jose Earthquakes beat D.C. United 1–0 in the first-ever MLS match, thanks to an Eric Wynalda goal. They had no interest in repeating that scoreline this week in the anniversary match, thrashing D.C. 6–1 with a hat trick from Joséf Martinez.
Each spell of three goals also came within the first or final 30 minutes, with the game being a dull affair between the 30th and 60th minutes. Yet, it showcased how potent San Jose can be when things are working in Bruce Arena’s system, with Chicho Arango and Martinez perfectly complementing each other and benefiting from 19-year-old Niko Tsakiris's chance-creating visions in the No. 10.
D.C. United aren’t exactly the epitome of defensive teams, so take the six goals with a grain of salt, especially heading into Matchday 8’s clash with an LAFC side that is always up for a California rivalry clash.
12. Orlando City SC (Previous: 13)
Orlando City SC have been potent attacking-wise this season with Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda and Marco Pasalic, but couldn’t find a goal against an equally stingy Philadelphia Union effort.
While some early season weeks often bring new challenges and unfamiliarity, this was already the second time the two sides had matched up, and it was clear Philadelphia’s head coach, Bradley Carnell, had prepared for the attacking trio.
Defensively, Philadelphia had the better chances and 21 shots, but Orlando’s Pedro Gallese did enough to keep the clean sheet with four saves, and in the end, the Lions held on to grab a point and move to four straight matches without a loss.
11. New York City FC (Previous: 10)
Allowing a goal two minutes into the match isn’t among any game plans, and it completely changes the outlook on a match once it happens. Unfortunately for New York City FC, that’s what Tani Oluwaseyi offered on Sunday, as they fell 2–1 to an in-form Minnesota United side at home.
NYCFC were able to find themselves back in the game after falling back 2–0 in the first half but were ultimately doomed by Alonso Martínez’s penalty kick miss, even though Keaton Parks scored in the 89th minute.
That’s two losses despite decent performances in a row now for NYCFC, and it doesn’t get any easier next week against the Philadelphia Union.
10. Austin FC (Previous: 8)
When Austin FC brought in Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari, few would have expected them to have already six one-goal games seven games into the season. Yet, that’s precisely where head coach Nico Estevez’s team sits after their most recent 0–0 tie at home against the Portland Timbers.
Both sides wanted to go for it and control play through the match, but neither could muster any game-breaking moments. Austin kept it exciting with 11 shots, but couldn’t finish, and didn’t create a big chance. It was a solid performance, but all factors they’ll have to improve if they hope to extend their four-game unbeaten run next week against the MLS-leading Vancouver Whitecaps.
9. Charlotte FC (Previous: 9)
Charlotte FC have a fun identity, and it’s stellar when it works.
After coming down to earth in the games following his electric debut, Wilfried Zaha was back to his influential self this week, drawing and scoring an 89th-minute penalty to help Charlotte FC win 2–1 over Nashville SC.
Idan Toklomati scored the eventual winning goal in second-half stoppage time after Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman had to be taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury, from which he appears to be okay.
However, outside of the turning point moments, both sides looked good in a tactically intriguing match, particularly for Charlotte. Head coach Dean Smith made several tweaks midway through the game to be more aggressive, but the biggest was in Pep Biel’s approach, moving him centrally and allowing him to play long, curled through-balls to streaking forwards.
While Toklomati made his late chance count off Biel’s typical pass, the potential for Patrick Agyemang to feast on those deliveries is enticing for Smith’s side. They’ll get a chance to have some fun with their tactics next week, too, taking on a floundering CF Montréal.
Things are looking up in Charlotte– Biel leads the league with five assists, and they’ve got a deep and versatile bench to adapt to any game state.
8. LAFC (Previous: 6)
LAFC were on a high coming into their clash with the Houston Dynamo this week, having beaten Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup play. However, they struggled to bring that form back into MLS, falling 1–0 to a Jack McGlynn goal and a nifty play with Griffin Dorsey.
LAFC have now lost four of their last five matches in MLS and have struggled to attack without Jeremy Ebobisse. Things don’t seem to be improving after another lifeless performance from Olivier Giroud, who had 0.09 xG off one shot in 69 minutes against the Dynamo.
They will set their sights on eliminating Miami in the second leg midweek, but they have to solve things in league play. Step one? Get 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga some better service so he can finally get on the scoresheet in 2025.
7. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 11)
Columbus Crew SC keeps trucking along and finding success in Wilfried Nancy’s tactical identity, which has allowed them to maintain success after losing Cucho Hérnandez and Christian Ramirez in the offseason.
This weekend, Aziel Jackson scored, and Jacen Russell-Rowe netted his third goal of the season as the Crew beat Nancy’s former team, CF Montréal and didn’t have many unnerving moments.
Columbus have weathered the storm of departures so far, but they still need another big piece—likely a No. 9—to truly become a contender, even as they lead the Eastern Conference on 16 points.
Still, Jackson and Russell-Rowe, alongside USMNT players Max Arfsten and Patrick Schulte, are providing solid play all around. Next week, they take on the best defensive team in MLS, St. Louis CITY SC.
6. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 7)
FC Cincinnati have a lot going for them, even if a 1–0 win over the New England Revolution isn’t the prettiest way to secure three points.
This weekend wasn’t one for many takeaways from the club though, given they were without key midfielders Evander and Yuya Kubo, who have hit some form, and most of the usual defensive starters in Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson and Teenage Hadebe.
Still, though, a goal from Sergio Santos earned them a win, and they’re up to four this season. They're sitting on 13 points, tied for third in the Eastern Conference.
5. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 2)
After an electrifying offensive outburst to start the season, things have dried up for MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo and the Philadelphia Union, who drew 0–0 with Orlando City SC this weekend.
They created 21 shots but only put four on target. Additionally, they couldn’t get Baribo into areas where he could pick up loose balls in the box, where he usually gets one-touch finished, and the Israeli international only had one of his 36 touches in the box.
Head coach Bradley Carnell has a clear system for the Union and it’s an elite tactical plan when it works, but when there’s a lack of clear opportunities, they don’t quite have the personnel to unlock a game and adapt.
15-year-old Cavan Sullivan also saw this pitch in this game for about 10 minutes and was ineffective. It’s certainly exciting to see such a highly-touted prospect get MLS minutes, but it doesn’t seem beneficial for Sullivan or the Union right now to keep him with Union 2 in MLS Next Pro until he’s a little more developed tactically and physically.
4. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 1)
In a different world where Tata Martino is leading Inter Miami CF this season, Lionel Messi and his former FC Barcelona teammates, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suárez, don’t start this game.
Yet, they did for rookie head coach Javier Mascherano and played significant minutes in a 1–1 draw with previously last-place Toronto FC and looked second best through several spells, allowing TFC to hit the post twice and score once.
The most glaring issue, though, is that the club didn’t rely on their youth and depth to play against Toronto and fatigued their key stars. This is despite having a much more important match midweek against LAFC, where they hope to overturn a 1–0 first-leg deficit and advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
Messi scored and became the club’s all-time leading goal contributor, so that’s cool, but there will undoubtedly be regrets about playing big minutes here should the Herons not be able to rebound against LAFC and advance to the Champions Cup semifinals.
3. San Diego FC (Previous: 5)
San Diego FC are having fun!
With a dominant 3–0 win over Seattle Sounders FC, the expansion side find themselves second in the MLS Western Conference on 14 points and are continuing to write storybook moments for their supporters early in the season.
Hirving “Chucky” Lozano finally found his first MLS goal for the Chrome and Azul on the weekend, topping off a first half that also featured goals from Jeppe Tverskov and Anibal Godoy.
Tverskov, in particular, had a landmark match and was the unmistakable timepiece in midfield. At the same time, the right flank of Jasper Loffelsend, Godoy and DP winger Anders Dryer continued to thrive in transition.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 4)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC is a fun, deep team that looks more like an MLS Cup-contending team each game.
After a forgetful scoreless draw against Toronto FC last week, the Whitecaps dominated the Colorado Rapids in a 2–0 win, pulling Colorado’s defense out of position and threading balls for Brian White and Emmanuel Sabbi to finish. Altogether, another elite performance after drawing 1–1 with Liga MX’s Pumas midweek in the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
Although things have slightly slowed down from the start of the season, the Whitecaps are showing a sustainable way to beat teams with quick passing and progressive possession while encouraging more technical players like Edier Ocampo and Ali Ahmed to take on defenders 1v1.
In several key MLS advanced stat categories, they’re among the best. They're fourth in xG with 15.29 and fourth in key passes with 79. Meanwhile, they have scored goals from 10 different players in their first seven games, showcasing immense depth despite having five injured players, leaving only 20 to draw from on the MLS roster.
They have a critical matchup against Pumas in the second leg of the Champions Cup quarterfinals this week and will be hopeful of advancing to a semifinal, given they previously eliminated a much stronger CF Monterrey in the Round of 16.
This Whitecaps team is consistently elite in 2025 and sits solo atop MLS––and they’re still waiting for Ryan Gauld to return from injury.
1. Minnesota United (Previous: 3)
It’s Tani Time and a good time for Minnesota United right now.
Despite holding only 27 percent possession this weekend, they secured a 2–1 win over New York City FC, extending their undefeated streak to six games––including four wins.
While head coach Eric Ramsay’s side hasn’t been one for possession-based soccer this season, they’re the best transition team in MLS and have an elite striker partnership in Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah, with the former scoring his fifth goal in six games this season on Sunday.
They sit second in xG this season with 16.09 and have been relatively unlucky, scoring just 11 goals. While their plan of having Yeboah hold up and cross in for Oluwaseyi to finish is anything but secret, it consistently works and makes any attacking team wary of an impending counter-attack.
Minnesota has also gotten strong, improved play from a confident Joaquín Pereyra, who had two assists and is finally looking like the designated player midfielder the club signed him to be.