Ange Postecoglou ‘Considered’ by MLS Team for 2026
Ending Tottenham Hotspur's 17-year trophy-drought wasn't enough for Ange Postecoglou to keep his job after a dreadful 17th place finish in the Premier League.
Despite winning the UEFA Europa League, Spurs opted to sack Postecoglou following his second season with the club. Now, an unexpected suitor is reportedly discussing the possibility of making the Australian their new manager come 2026: LAFC.
BBC Sports reports that LAFC are considering approaching Postecoglou to make him cross the Atlantic Ocean to make the move to MLS and become their new manager.
Current manager Steve Cherundolo joined LAFC prior to the start of the 2022 MLS season and has enjoyed a successful stint with the club. However, the former USMNT player already confirmed he'll leave Los Angeles come the end of the 2025 season in favor of a return to Germany, where he spent the majority of his playing days with Hannover 96.
In his first season in charge, Cherundolo led LAFC to becoming the only club in MLS history to win both the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup in the same season.
After such a positive stint, LAFC could be aiming for the current Europa League winning manager as Cherundolo's replacement.
LAFC have made a habit of luring established star players to their ranks since the team's first season in 2018. The list includes Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Olivier Giroud and former Tottenham greats Hugo Lloris and Gareth Bale. This opens the door for the team to try and replicate the same formula, only this time for a new leader on the touchline.
It's very likely that LAFC aren't the only team interested in attracting the 59-year-old manager. with a move to the Saudi Pro League appearing as another option.
However, if the Los Angeles club opts to fully immerse themselves into the Postecoglou sweepstakes, they could persuade him to become one of the most high-profile managers in MLS history.