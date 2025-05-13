MLS Score Predictions: May 14
Sports Illustrated predicts Wednesday's slate of MLS action.
CF Montreal vs. Columbus Crew
Prediction: CF Montreal 0-3 Columbus Crew
Wilfried Nancy's side is looking like a strong contender early in the season for MLS Cup. The only blemish on their record in their last five games is a 1-0 loss to Inter Miami and a 2-2 draw to Philadelphia Union. Columbus Crew get a convincing win ahead of the Hell is Real derby to put pressure on Cincinnati for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia Union vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 LA Galaxy
The reigning champions are the worst team in MLS right now with just three points from their first 12 games. Still without a win, they're going to struggle against a Philadelphia side sat third in the Eastern Conference.
D.C. United vs. New York City FC
Prediction: D.C. United 1-2 New York City FC
Both teams come into the game struggling to find consistency this season. Both D.C. and NYCFC lost last time out as well. NYCFC get the win on the road moving up to 20 points on the season.
Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Orlando City SC 1-1 Charlotte FC
Orlando have Inter Miami on the weekend for Rivalry Week, but they can't overlook Charlotte. A win would see them overtake Dean Smith's side in the standings as well. The score ends level with the points shared in Florida.
Toronto FC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Toronto FC 1-3 FC Cincinnati
After defeating D.C. United last time out with Lorenzo Insigne getting on the scoresheet, Toronto welcome the joint-Eastern Conference leaders. Cincinnati dispatch the Canadian team and head into the Hell is Real derby with momentum.
Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-2 Minnesota United
Tani Oluwaseyi and Minnesota United are flying high after putting four past Inter Miami last weekend. They need to keep winning if they are going to put pressure on Vancouver Whitecaps for the top Western Conference spot. Eric Ramsay's side gets the win on the road against a Houston side that's won just two of its opening 12 games.
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: Nashville SC 2-2 New York Red Bulls
Last year's MLS Cup runners-up head to Tennessee for a showdown with B.J. Callaghan's Nashville. The home side defeated Charlotte last time out while the Red Bulls scored seven goals against the team that beat them for the trophy. With both teams carrying momentum into the game, the score ends even with the points shared.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 2-1 Sporting Kansas City
The 12th and 13th place teams in the Western Conference clash hoping to put together a string of consistent results. St. Louis get the win to put some points between them and the visitors on the night.
Austin FC vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Austin FC 2-0 Atlanta United
After a Cinderella run in last year's playoffs, Atlanta United are struggling this season. Losers of four of their last five, they need to get back on track if they're going to challenge for postseason contention. But, this isn't the week that happens as Austin get the win at home.
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 0-2 Portland Timbers
Portland come into game third in the Western Conference on 21 points. They should handle Real Salt Lake with relative ease on the road. A win would put some pressure on Minnesota and Vancouver for the top spot in the Western Conference.
San Diego FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: San Diego FC 2-1 Colorado Rapids
MLS's newest franchise hosts the Colorado Rapids. Both teams have shown weaknesses in their last five games, but it'll be an exciting matchup to watch Anders Dreyer and Djordje Mihailovic try and lead their teams to victory. San Diego get the win at home.
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
Prediction: LAFC 2-2 Seattle Sounders
LAFC can't overlook Seattle with El Trafico coming on the weekend, same with Seattle traveling to Portland. One point separates these two sides currently in the Western Conference standings. Both teams give it a go, but the score ends level with the points shared.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Inter Miami
Prediction: San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Inter Miami
Inter Miami were trounced last time out against Minnesota United and need to get back to winning ways. Bruce Arena and Chicho Arango have helped put San Jose back into playoff contention this season and represent a difficult opponent. No Luis Suarez ends up hurting the Herons in the end as the score ends level.