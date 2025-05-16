MLS Score Predictions: Rivalry Week 2025
It’s Rivalry Week in MLS with eight derby matches happening over the two days of Matchday 14. With so much on offer, Sports Illustrated FC predicts results of each matchup.
CF Montreal vs Toronto FC
Prediction: CF Montreal 1–1 Toronto FC
After struggling to find a win in their first 11 games, CF Montreal have gone two games without a loss, beating New York City FC last week, before drawing Columbus Crew SC on Wednesday.
They have looked to be a reinvigorated side since adding Designated Player striker Giacomo Vrioni to the lineup, and take on a Toronto FC team that struggled to create chances in a 1–0 loss to FC Cincinnati midweek.
New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: New York City FC 1-3 New York Red Bulls
After posting a dominant 7–0 win over the LA Galaxy last weekend, the New York Red Bulls saw their form dip with a midweek 2–1 loss to Nashville SC. However, they should be able to turn to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a goal or two. The former FC Bayern Munich striker is in fine form alongside Emil Forsberg, now up to seven goals on the season.
New York City FC might have two wins in their last four, but their last two games have been a 1–0 loss to a previously winless Montreal and a scoreless draw against D.C. United. A win against their rivals would be a big boost.
Columbus Crew SC vs. FC Cincinnati
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 2–2 FC Cincinnati
It’s the Hell is Real Derby, and it might be the match of the weekend. Both clubs rank within the top three of the Eastern Conference, and have superstar players, albeit a massive change from when they met in the Cucho Hernandez vs. Lucho Acosta battle last season.
Columbus Crew SC will, as usual, turn to Diego Rossi, Daniel Gazdag, Jacen Russell-Rowe and Christian Ramirez to lead their attack, while FC Cincinnati will hope Evander and Kévin Denkey can continue to stand out as the league’s best attacking duo.
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
Prediction: Atlanta United 1–2 Philadelphia Union
Atlanta United’s start to the year has been disappointing, and it won’t get any easier against the Philadelphia Union. The Union are riding high after coming back from a 2–0 deficit to beat LA Galaxy 3–2 midweek, and they should be able to turn to Tai Baribo and his eight goals this season to lead their attack.
Union goalkeeper Andre Blake is likely still sidelined for this one, allowing 18-year-old Andrew Rick another start and opening the door for Atlanta’s attackers to find a goal.
Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire
Prediction: Charlotte FC 2-2 Chicago Fire
After a strong start to the season, Charlotte FC enter Saturday’s matchup having lost their last four matches. Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire are coming off a win against Atlanta United on Wednesday, which marked their first victory since March 22.
Between Chicago’s Hugo Cuypers and Jonathan Bamba, and Charlotte’s Liel Abada and Wilfried Zaha, there’s plenty of attacking talent, with both teams hoping to kickstart some better form after recent spells.
New England Revolution vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: New England Revolution 0–2 San Jose Earthquakes
I’m not sure MLS scheduling staff meant for the New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes to be a rivalry on Rivalry Week, but it will be. Since becoming head coach of the Earthquakes, Bruce Arena has recruited heavily from the Revolution, where he used to coach.
Several players on both sides will be playing against their former teams. However, the edge goes to a San Jose team that went toe-to-toe offensively in a 3–3 draw with Inter Miami midweek.
Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Austin FC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Meeting for the second time this season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will be confident in taking on Austin FC, after winning 5–1 in their previous matchup, on a four-goal night for Brian White. That night also saw Vancouver outshoot Austin 27–11, in one of the more lopsided games of the 2025 MLS season.
It should be a closer contest on Saturday. However, the Whitecaps continue to hold the edge, especially given their rested players after not playing midweek, unlike Austin, who drew Atlanta 1–1.
FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–2 Houston Dynamo
While Austin FC take on Canada’s Whitecaps in one of the few non-rivalry games, it’s a classic Texas Derby between FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo, with two teams struggling to string consistent results this season.
Houston have the slight upper hand in the matchup, coming off a 2–0 win against Minnesota United, one of the stronger teams in the Western Conference. Dallas, though, can never be counted out, given their quality goalkeeper in Maarten Paes, and their star attack led by Luciano Acosta, who indeed rose to the Rivalry Week spotlight during his days with FC Cincinnati.
Minnesota United vs St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Minnesota United 0-0 St. Louis CITY SC
Will anybody touch the ball in this game? Minnesota United and St. Louis CITY SC rank 29th and 30th in MLS for least possession on average per game, and both thrive when they don’t have the ball.
Minnesota will likely have less, considering they average 36 percent per game. However, if St. Louis sits back in their defensive structure, there won’t be much space for Loons’ attackers Robin Lod, Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi to attack.
Both teams might just be too shy to stake a claim in this matchup.
Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Nashville SC 2–0 D.C. United
Nashville SC are on a roll, winning their last two games against Charlotte FC and New York City FC. Now, they return to Geodis Park to take on a D.C. side that have been shut out in back-to-back games, and have just two goals in their last four matches.
Hany Mukhtar will be the player to watch in this matchup, having scored six goals and three assists this season, showing flashes of his 2023 MLS MVP form. Will the German playmaker run the match, or will D.C.’s Christian Benteke find his way back in the goals?
Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1–1 Real Salt Lake
The Rocky Mountain Cup kicks off for 2025 with two teams that aren’t bad, but certainly aren’t great. Real Salt Lake enter having gone three games without a win, while the Colorado Rapids look to snap their own five-game winless skid.
Diego Luna and Djordje Mihailovic can be fun, but there are certainly more enticing matchups happening during Rivalry Week.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: Portland Timbers 2–1 Seattle Sounders FC
The best rivalry in MLS returns for another year, and Seattle Sounders FC hopes to bounce back from a 4–0 loss to LAFC, while driving down the I-5 to take on the Portland Timbers.
The Timbers have won every second game through their last eight games and have the advantage of being at home. They also find themselves with a threatening attack, led by Antony, David da Costa, and Kevin Kelsy, despite only having scored once in their last three games.
Seattle will want to win not only to bounce back from their midweek trouncing against LAFC, but to work their way to a Cascadia Cup, a rivalry trophy which has eluded them since 2021.
San Diego FC vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–0 Sporting Kansas City
It’s been a fun start to MLS existence for San Diego FC, and they enter the weekend sitting second in the Western Conference on 23 points, only trailing the Vancouver Whitecaps. Taking on a Sporting Kansas City side that has struggled for consistency, expect a big attacking performance from Anders Dreyer and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, who have combined for 19 goal contributions this season.
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City SC
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2–3 Orlando City SC
Inter Miami CF have won just once in their last six matches in all competitions, and recently made a cross-country flight after a 3–3 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. With Jordi Alba signed to a new contract and tensions high with the reigning Supporters’ Shield winners, they might struggle against an Orlando City team playing with attacking freedom.
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
Prediction: LA Galaxy 3–2 LAFC
LA Galaxy haven’t won a match this season and are currently on pace for less than eight points in 2025. They also surrendered a 2–0 lead to lose 3–2 to the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Meanwhile, LAFC have been stellar and are coming off a 4–0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.
It makes no sense, but it also makes perfect sense. The First El Tráfico of the season goes to the LA Galaxy.