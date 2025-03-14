Mohamed Salah Equals Premier League Player of the Month Record
Mohamed Salah has his sights set on breaking records and lifting trophies this season as he continues to rack up Premier League Player of the Month awards.
Salah won the PL POTM award for the month of February. The Egyptian forward had 10 goal contributions last month scoring six goals and assisting four times. He leads the league in goals with 27 in total and has 17 assists on the season. The next closest to him in both categories are Erling Haaland with 20 and Mikkel Damsgaard with 10 respectively.
It's Salah's second Player of the Month award this season, but he's joined elite company now in the award's history.
Salah joins Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur legends, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane respectively, as the only players to win seven Player of the Month awards. If he wins another, he'll stand alone with the most honors.
His seventh honor separate him from another Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Salah should finish the season with a golden boot and could break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's assist record in a single campaign. But, if you ask him, he'll say lifting the Premier League trophy is the only focus. Still, his incredible season should not be overlooked as he continues to shine in Arne Slot's team.
2024/25 Premier League Player of the Month History
- August - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
- September - Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- October - Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
- November - Mohamed Salah
- December - Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
- January - Justin Kluivert (Bournemouth)
- February - Mohamed Salah