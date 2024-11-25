Mohamed Salah Gives Worrying Update on Liverpool Future
Mohamed Salah confirmed he is no closer to a new contract at Liverpool than he was at the start of the season.
Despite Liverpool's fine form to kick off the 2024–25 season, several contract decisions are looming over the club as the January transfer window approaches. Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract this summer and the Reds have yet to make any moves to retain the three players.
Salah, who leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and 10 assists across all competitions, signed a three-year extension back in June 2022. The 32-year-old spoke with NBC Sports about his current situation and gave some new insight on where he stands with Liverpool.
"We're almost in December. I haven't received any offers to stay at the club, so I'm probably more out than in," Salah said.
"I've been at the club for many years and [there is] no club like this, but in the end, it's not in my hands," he continued. "I love the fans. The fans love me, but in the end it's not in my hands or the fans' hands, so let's wait and see."
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Anfield, Salah has no plans of hanging up his boots, even if Liverpool does not offer him a new contract.
"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well," he said. "But yeah, disappointed but we'll see."
Liverpool is firmly in the driver's seat of the Premier League, much in part thanks to Salah. The winger delivers time and time again for the Reds, most recently with a brace against Southampton to secure all three points for Arne Slot's side. Through 12 fixtures, Liverpool sits atop the table with 31 points, eight points clear of Manchester City.
It goes without saying that losing Salah would be a huge blow to Liverpool. The Reds' talisman will be free to explore his options once the January transfer window opens and could potentially leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
In the meantime, Salah must prepare for an action-packed schedule coming up, featuring two homes matches to Real Madrid and City.